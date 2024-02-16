Medical Equipment Manufacturing Startup Arcatron Raises Funds from OrbiMed Pune-based startup Arcatron plans to utilise the funds to ramp up R&D efforts, develop new products and enhance branding and marketing.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ganesh Sonawane, Co-Founder & CEO, Arcatron

Medical equipment manufacturing startup, Arcatron Mobility Pvt Ltd, has announced raising an undisclosed amount in a fresh funding round from OrbiMed.

Existing investors BL Taparia Family Office, Chona Family Office, MGA Ventures and founders of Arcatron also participated in the round.

The startup aims to ramp up R&D efforts, develop new products and enhance branding and marketing with the raised funds.

Dr Sunny Sharma, Partner and Senior Managing Director OrbiMed Asia, said, "We are very impressed with the team's expertise in product development and marketing, and are excited to partner with Arcatron in building a leading consumer medical company."

Founded in 2015 by Ganesh Sonawane and Arif Khan, Arcatron under its flagship brand "Frido" offers mobility assist devices like wheelchairs for patients with limited mobility, orthopaedic insoles and ergonomic cushions for pain relief and comfort enhancement.

The startup claims to offer its products across all ecommerce platforms, own website and 1,000+ stores across the country.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends Medical Equipment Manufacturing Startup Arcatron OrbiMed MGA Ventures

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Global Recognition for Indian-Led Startup's Food Waste Solution

Under the joint leadership of Dr. Somdip Dey and Software Engineer Suman Saha, Nosh Technologies has created the innovative Nosh app, leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms to assist households in reducing food waste

By Vaibhav Sethi
Leadership

International Security Firm Welcomes Female India Native to an Essential Leadership Position

Yasmin Brar has been appointed as the Operations Strategy Director, a role that underscores the company's commitment to innovation, expansion, and strategic management

By Vaibhav Sethi
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
News and Trends

Haircare Startup iluvia Gets Series A Funding from Fireside Ventures and Multiply Ventures

The Bengaluru-based Startup iluvia plans to use the fresh funding to bolster its R&D investments while further expanding its product offerings with innovative and unique solutions for professionals as well as consumers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Started in Her Princeton Dorm Room Led to a $510 Million Business: 'Don't Take No for an Answer'

Danielle Cohen-Shohet launched a successful side hustle in college, combining her love for design and entrepreneurship, which ultimately led to GlossGenius.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

10 Leadership Lessons From Successful CEOs — An Insightful Guide for the Ambitious Entrepreneur

Valuable lessons you can learn from successful CEOs like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

By Chris Kille