Pune-based startup Arcatron plans to utilise the funds to ramp up R&D efforts, develop new products and enhance branding and marketing.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Medical equipment manufacturing startup, Arcatron Mobility Pvt Ltd, has announced raising an undisclosed amount in a fresh funding round from OrbiMed.

Existing investors BL Taparia Family Office, Chona Family Office, MGA Ventures and founders of Arcatron also participated in the round.

The startup aims to ramp up R&D efforts, develop new products and enhance branding and marketing with the raised funds.

Dr Sunny Sharma, Partner and Senior Managing Director OrbiMed Asia, said, "We are very impressed with the team's expertise in product development and marketing, and are excited to partner with Arcatron in building a leading consumer medical company."

Founded in 2015 by Ganesh Sonawane and Arif Khan, Arcatron under its flagship brand "Frido" offers mobility assist devices like wheelchairs for patients with limited mobility, orthopaedic insoles and ergonomic cushions for pain relief and comfort enhancement.

The startup claims to offer its products across all ecommerce platforms, own website and 1,000+ stores across the country.