Now 'Meta AI' Available For Indians On WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram First announced Meta AI at last year's Connect, the parent company unveiled Meta AI over two months ago and made it available in countries like Australia, Canada, and New Zealand

Meta

On Monday, Meta announced that the AI assistant 'Meta AI' will now be available in India on all its applications and portals including WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai.

"Exciting news - Meta AI, one of the world's leading AI assistants, is now available in India!," Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President & Head - India, Meta shared on LinkedIn.

"Meta AI, one of the world's leading AI assistants, now arrives in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai. And it's built with Meta Llama 3 – our most advanced LLM to date," the official blog stated.

Interestingly, Meta AI is like other LLM models like Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and others. It provides real-time search results from Bing and Google. While using Meta's applications such as Facebook feed or Instagram, users can ask an AI assistant anything over posts that they find intriguing.

"Come across a post you're interested in? You can ask Meta AI for more info right from the post. So if you see a photo of the northern lights in Iceland, you can ask Meta AI what time of year is best to check out the aurora borealis," it added.

It also offers the same other features including feed, search, chat, and creating content. However, Meta added fun with basic tasks where you can use the application for scribbling mail, and creating your resume and a CV.

"With our most powerful Large Language Model (LLM) under the hood, Meta AI is better than ever. We're excited to share our next-generation assistant with even more people and can't wait to see how it enhances people's lives," it said.

With Meta AI's Imagine Feature, users will be able to animate images they love and create fun images.

Additionally, Meta AI also provides fun features such as generating creative images on your provided prompts in the chats and even animating them. Along with these features, it can also generate you various important things such as itineraries for vacation planning, weekend getaways, and Sunday shopping.
