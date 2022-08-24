RevSure.AI Raises $3.5 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

RevSure.AI, an AI-fueled sales pipeline company that provides unprecedented insight into sales pipeline health and how to prioritize marketing and sales investments, has raised $3.5 million in a Seed funding round. The funding round was led by Innovation Endeavors, along with angel investments from Katrin Ribant, Rick Scanlon and Sharath Keshava Narayana.

"B2B companies are struggling with driving predictable revenue growth that requires a combination of pipeline generation and pipeline conversion. While there are revenue intelligence tools for pipeline conversion and sales forecasting, intelligence for pipeline generation has been an afterthought. This impacts all revenue teams, marketing, SDRs and sales that drive pipeline generation journey. We want to address this gap that urgently requires a solution, especially in a slowing market," said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, founder and CEO, RevSure.AI.

RevSure is building a first-of-its-kind sales pipeline readiness solution, one that connects the marketing and sales funnels, to help B2B SaaS companies improve their pipeline readiness by gaining unprecedented visibility into the sales pipeline from end-to-end. The solution will be launched and become available in September 2022. Demos of the product will be available at SaaStr in San Mateo, CA from September 13 to 15, 2022, claimed by the company in a statement.

"While the entire sales tech stack and revenue intelligence ecosystem has continued to evolve over the last decade, it is still in great need of integration and insights necessary for today's sales, marketing and revenue teams to be successful. We are thrilled to be leading the Seed round of RevSure as it launches out of stealth to help one of the stickiest revenue problems yet to be addressed, sales pipeline generation intelligence," said Harpinder Singh, partner, Innovation Endeavors.

Founded in 2021, RevSure is an AI-fueled sales pipeline readiness company. RevSure's solution is designed to unlock the full pipeline potential of companies. The additional benefits of the solution claimed to be include improving sales and marketing alignment, reducing time spent scrubbing the pipeline, reducing time on manual analysis and many more.

As per market studies, 72 per cent of chief sales officers marked improving pipeline creation as their top priority and also found out that there is a misalignment between sales and marketing processes that costs B2B companies more than 10 per cent of revenue per year.