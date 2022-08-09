Rohit Sharma Is Set To Launch His Own Apparel Collection

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Indian Cricketer, Rohit Sharma, follows the path of several other former and current cricket players. He is, reportedly, set to launch his own apparel collections. The report says that he is collaborating with German sportswear brand Adidas for the initiative.

The decision to launch own apparel collection comes in the backdrop that Sharma shouldering responsibilities of a Captain of the Indian cricket team and global sportwear companies taking a lead in the domestic cricket arena with edtech and fintech to sponsor initiatives of the men in blue.

It is said that Sharma's passion with sustainability will be reflected in the collections also. He wore rendered cricket shoes in the recent IPL, to give a push for the need to save oceans and marine life and for every run he scores, it is promised that Adidas will collect 10 plastic bottles and upcycle it into products. All these scenarios prove his concern towards a sustainable ecosystem.

As per recent reports, Rohit Sharma had also planned to launch his personal NFTs on FanCraze. Regarding the same, Anshum Bhambri, CEO of FanCraze, in a news report was quoted as saying, "We view marquee athletes as artists who create their best moments of art on the field of play. We are very excited to partner with Rohit Sharma, a pure cricketing genius, to build the new paradigm of engagement between the athlete and the fan."