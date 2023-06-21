Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SafEarth, a technology platform for adoption of renewable energy has announced the completion of its recent funding round of INR 3.5 crore. The funding round was led by Anthill Ventures, Third Derivative and Mumbai Angels. This investment will fuel SafEarth's product development initiatives and support its expansion into new industrial belts across the country.

"Through our advanced tech stack and comprehensive suite of products, SafEarth is driving the transition to sustainable energy sources and helping industries reduce their carbon emissions at scale. The recent funding round not only validates our mission but also empowers us to accelerate product development and expand our reach to new industrial belts across India. Together, we can build a cleaner and more sustainable future," said Harshit Poddar, co-founder, SafEarth.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of products powered by their advanced tech stack and the platform uses data driven insights to map out an industry's electricity consumption and design the perfect solar plant to optimise its energy usage. According to the company, this funding will play a crucial role in achieving this milestone and empowering industries to reduce one billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030.

"We are delighted to congratulate SafEarth on their exceptional journey and to witness their tremendous growth and impact. SafEarth's selection as our first cohort of Gruhas ASPIRE program underscores the significance of our accelerator program in nurturing and supporting ground breaking startups. We are excited to witness SafEarth's continued success and are confident that their achievements will inspire and motivate future cohorts in the Gruhas ASPIRE program to create meaningful and sustainable change in the proptech landscape," said Sailesh Sigatapu, partner, Anthill Ventures.