TCS Plans To Develop Gig-Based Model For Internal Projects

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reportedly, is planning a gig-based platform for internal projects for over 600,000 employees. The reports stated that, currently, the platform is in the initial stages that could be expanded to the external workforce as well later.

"We are starting a few proofs of concept (PoCs) on gig models but it is upon our own internal engagement and does not involve any customer engagements. We have a set of activities which can be crowd-outsourced and can be given out to people who are interested. The reward mechanism for the gig does not have to be a mandatory compensation but definitely something that recognizes people," said Milind Lakkad, chief human resource officer of TCS, during an interaction with ET.

This initiative comes in a time where the entire IT industry is discussing the issue of moonlighting and the aftermath that includes employee layoffs to a great extent. As per reports, many IT companies have been setting up new models or leveraging previously set-up models to engage their employees on gig-based projects.

Last week, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh had said that the company does not support dual employment and he also mentioned about the company's internal platform called Accelerate which helps employees work on gig projects within the company apart from their main projects.

"We expect the attrition number for TCS, which has gone above the 20 per cent mark, to come down significantly in the next 3 to 4 quarters. The last twelve month number will not come down because of the way it is calculated. The company expects attrition to stabilize as freshers hired aggressively over the past year have achieved some level of maturity in the system. The company has shifted fully to on-campus training of freshers since the July-September quarter," said Lakkad.

As per reports, the United States has more than 800,000 job vacancy postings for computer occupations and is the largest market for Indian IT vendors.