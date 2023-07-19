Temasek Seeks Partnerships To Deploy $5 Billion a Year In India: Report Temasek India head Ravi Lambah said in an interview, the state investor is planning to hire another four to five investment professionals, bringing its India team to more than 20 people

By Teena Jose

Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte is looking for strategic partners as it seeks to deploy between $3 billion to $5 billion a year in India, betting that the country can become a top driver for growth, according to a Bloomberg report.

Reportedly, Temasek India head Ravi Lambah said in an interview, the state investor is planning to hire another four to five investment professionals, bringing its India team to more than 20 people.

The firm could commit as much as $10 billion to the country in three years, and the deployment could be through a mix of partnerships and more capital in public equities, he added.

The firm is doubling its investment rate annually in the country, targeting banks, financial operations, healthcare, industrials, technology and consumer sectors, said Mr Lambah. It is also looking at decarbonisation and energy transition opportunities, the report said.

"A decade ago, could we take a $1 billion-plus position in a listed bank in India? I think it would have been harder," Mr Lambah said in an interview in Mumbai. "Now we can do it over multiple companies, including banks."

About 60% of Temasek's investments are direct stakes, largely in financial services. The rest are mostly indirect exposure to underlying companies such as Bharti Airtel through its investment in Singtel, and Vistara through its investment in Singapore Airlines, according to Mr Lambah.

