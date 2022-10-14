Terra Food Co Raises $1 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Terra Food Co, a multi-brand, cloud kitchen startup, has raised $1 million in Seed funding led by LV, along with the participation of IPJ (Japanese Angel Network), Chennai Angels, Agility Ventures, angel investors, industry professionals from food tech and restaurant spaces . The fund raised will be utilized for business expansions, increasing portfolios of brands, building innovative food-technology, product developments and team expansion.

Pexels

"Terra Food Co has had a very hands-on approach since inception, from the launch of our first pick-and-go concept in 2017 which led to opening our dine-in restaurant serving world cuisine in 2019, and then starting a cloud kitchen focusing affordable gourmet dining. From menu trials, market research, and constant experimenting with cuisine, we are growing exponentially in the market and soon will be a leader in the new age food industry," said Sriram Nair, founder and CEO, Terra Food Co.

With the focus on accessible, convenient and affordable gourmet dining, Terra Food Co takes the initiative in catering to the aspiring youth of tier II cities and metros through its multiple unique modern brands that provide the best non-traditional food experience. TFC will be launching its innovative self-heating packaging. By 2025, TFC is expected to become the biggest gourmet food company in India with a presence in 25 cities and over 100 kitchens, claimed by the company in a statement.