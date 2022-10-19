Tirex Transmission Private Limited Raises Growth Funding Of $1 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tirex Transmission, an EV charger manufacturing company, has raised another $1 million from an ultra-HNI investor to help fund its growth. Assisted by their able financial investment firm GetFive, Tirex Transmission Private Limited was able to secure the additional funding, in less than four months, to power their aggressive expansion plans in response to the market demand. The fund raised will used to energize R&D and scale up operations.

"GetFive once again lived up to the promise of reliable advisors. Not only are they excellent in finding us the right investors, but their invaluable guidance on various financial aspects of the business has made them more of an extended team rather than advisors," said Sanskar Patel, founder and MD, Tirex Transmission Private Limited.

Founded in 2017 in by Sanskar Patel, Tirex is all charged to retain its leadership position in the EV charger domain. With its skilled team of engineers, cloud-based charger management system, and a fully equipped R&D facility, Tirex Transmission Private Limited is a supplier of choice for DC chargers for government, Private and MNC companies. The company offers global standard EV chargers (AC and DC chargers) and EV charging management solutions to meet India focus on controlling carbon emissions and air pollutants, as per company's statement.

"It is exciting to be working with a highly charged-up team focused on bringing value to the EV industry. The quick turnaround would not have been possible without Sanskar and the team's support and quick decision-making," said Shrikant Goyal, co-founding member and managing partner, GetFive Corporate Advisors LLP.