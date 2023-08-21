The funds from this investment will be channeled towards further developing Inaari's product range and strengthening its presence in the women's wellness market

A women's wellness brand, Inaari, has secured INR 4 crore investment from health and wellness e-commerce platform, HyugaLife.com. This move comes close on the heels of a $5 million pre-Series A round fundraise by the platform. The funds from this investment will be channeled towards further developing Inaari's product range and strengthening its presence in the women's wellness market.

"Inaari's health supplements are designed specifically for women. Since our launch, we've witnessed remarkable transformations. We've had women share their stories of overcoming PCOS-related challenges, achieving regular menstrual cycles, and finding newfound confidence in their bodies. These are the stories that fuel our purpose – to empower and uplift women by providing them with holistic wellness solutions," said Rashmi Putcha, founder, Inaari.

Inaari, founded by Rashmi Putcha, a Certified Hormonal Health Coach, addresses a significant gap in women's health support. As HyugaLife. com invests in Inaari's expansion, both brands benefit from an amplified impact in the women's wellness landscape. The partnership augments Inaari's resources and reaches while allowing HyugaLife.com to tap into Inaari's expertise in women's health. According to an official statement, the brand aims to enhance its research and development efforts to create even more effective wellness solutions tailored to women's self-care needs.

"We firmly stand behind Inaari's mission of empowering women through health. Women are integral to any economy, and it's high time they no longer have to fit into a world primarily designed for men," said Sachin Parikh, founder, HyugaLife.com.