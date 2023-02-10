Yahoo! To Lay Off 1000 Employees This Week: Report

According to Bloomberg, the company will sack nearly 1000 jobs, which is roughly 12% of its workforce

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Yahoo! Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Internet giant Yahoo! has decided to lay off 20% of its total workforce as part of its restructuring at its ad tech division, according to reports. According to Bloomberg, the company will sack nearly 1000 jobs, which is roughly 12% of its workforce. The company will reportedly send out emails by this week. A company spokesperson also told the publication that the Apollo Global management-owned company would reduce the Yahoo for Business ad tech unit by almost 50% or more than 20% the workforce at Yahoo by the end of 2023.

In an interview with Axios, Yahoo! CEO Jim Lanzone has reportedly said that the decision to trim the staff will be tremendously beneficial for the profitability of Yahoo overall. Yahoo says the company is very profitable and the job cuts were due to the division's restructuring rather than troubles in the ad market. The company will also reportedly shut down its advertising business, called its SSP, or supply-side platform.

According to data by Trueup.io, roughly 106,950 workers across various tech companies lost jobs last month, making it worse than the combined job losses in November and December 2023.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Layoffs Technology News and Trends Yahoo!

Most Popular

See all
Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

Growing a Business

8 Secrets to Success in Business

Follow these secrets to success to make 2023 a standout year for your business. Remember, success is achieved in your personal life as well as your professional life. Be sure to enjoy the entrepreneurial journey along the way.

By Lauren Gall

Starting a Business

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Founding My Own Company

It's nearly impossible to know everything before starting a company, but here are five essentials I wish I knew before founding my own.

By Cyrus Claffey