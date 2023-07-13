The partnership aims to accelerate evangelism and adoption of blockchain across the Indian subcontinent and contribute to the Blockchain enabled infrastructure of the government, universities and various enterprises through multiple initiatives

Zeeve, a blockchain Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform, has announced a strategic partnership with India Blockchain Alliance (IBA). According to an official release, the partnership aims to accelerate evangelism and adoption of blockchain across the Indian subcontinent and contribute to the Blockchain enabled infrastructure of the government, universities and various enterprises through multiple initiatives.

"This collaboration resonates with our commitment to making blockchain accessible and comprehensible across sectors. As an infrastructure partner of IBA, Zeeve will provide no-code web3 infrastructure to enterprises and governments across India. We will also work with IBA's initiative of establishing Centers of Excellence in various universities, by providing blockchain infrastructure as a sandbox for innovation and development. We strongly believe our combined efforts will expedite blockchain adoption, fueling substantial business growth for blockchain-based startups in India," said Dr. Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO, Zeeve.

India Blockchain Alliance (IBA), established in 2018, is a non-profit organization fostering evidence-based adoption of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT), whereas, Zeeve, with its no-code, plug-and-play infrastructure, helps businesses leverage blockchain by providing access to dedicated node infrastructure and RPC APIs for public, permissive, and application-specific blockchain protocols.

Being an end-to-end ecosystem catalyst, IBA loves to work with those whose passion reflects in their work through quality and resolution in their products and services and the good news is that with Zeeve we can now move towards our collective ecosystems with a vision to grow together. With today's announcement, two industry leaders are coming together to provide world-class capabilities across verticals," said Raj Kapoor, founder, India Blockchain Alliance