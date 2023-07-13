Zeeve Partners With India Blockchain To Accelerate Blockchain Adoption The partnership aims to accelerate evangelism and adoption of blockchain across the Indian subcontinent and contribute to the Blockchain enabled infrastructure of the government, universities and various enterprises through multiple initiatives

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Zeeve, a blockchain Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform, has announced a strategic partnership with India Blockchain Alliance (IBA). According to an official release, the partnership aims to accelerate evangelism and adoption of blockchain across the Indian subcontinent and contribute to the Blockchain enabled infrastructure of the government, universities and various enterprises through multiple initiatives.

"This collaboration resonates with our commitment to making blockchain accessible and comprehensible across sectors. As an infrastructure partner of IBA, Zeeve will provide no-code web3 infrastructure to enterprises and governments across India. We will also work with IBA's initiative of establishing Centers of Excellence in various universities, by providing blockchain infrastructure as a sandbox for innovation and development. We strongly believe our combined efforts will expedite blockchain adoption, fueling substantial business growth for blockchain-based startups in India," said Dr. Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO, Zeeve.

India Blockchain Alliance (IBA), established in 2018, is a non-profit organization fostering evidence-based adoption of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT), whereas, Zeeve, with its no-code, plug-and-play infrastructure, helps businesses leverage blockchain by providing access to dedicated node infrastructure and RPC APIs for public, permissive, and application-specific blockchain protocols.

Being an end-to-end ecosystem catalyst, IBA loves to work with those whose passion reflects in their work through quality and resolution in their products and services and the good news is that with Zeeve we can now move towards our collective ecosystems with a vision to grow together. With today's announcement, two industry leaders are coming together to provide world-class capabilities across verticals," said Raj Kapoor, founder, India Blockchain Alliance

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology Partnerships News and Trends Blockchain

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How Failure Promotes Success — and Why It's Time to Move Away From Perfectionism

Perfectionism is out, and innovation is in. Say hello to "failing forward."

By Mikey Lucas
Branding

The 5 Principles You Need to Create a Magnetic Brand Image

Use these strategies to help your business shift from looking for new clients to having new clients look for you.

By Jonathan Brierre
Growth Strategies

How to Gain Millions of Subscribers on YouTube Videos for Toddlers Without Investing in Advertising

When creating characters, Artur Dneprovskii follows his main principle: children should want to hold the characters in their arms

By Alex Bodra
Starting a Business

Newsletters Aren't Dead — And They Can Help You Make Money. Here's How Newsletters Are Providing a Unique Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

Leverage newsletters to create new possibilities for your business, build your personal brand and cultivate a powerful audience.

By Arian Adeli
Thought Leaders

Why You Must Embrace Failure to Succeed in Business

Keep moving forward, even if you're stumbling.

By Jonathan Long
Business News

Twitter Is Being Sued for $500 Million By Laid Off Employees Claiming Unpaid Severance

The class action lawsuit was filed in California.

By Emily Rella