Zenskar Raises $3.5 Million In Seed Funding

Zenskar, a flexible billing platform for SaaS companies, has raised $3.5 million in a Seed funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, along with the participation from Shine Capital, Basecamp Fund and Converge. The fund raised will allow the company to invest in engineering talent, accelerate product development and advance its go-to-market initiatives.

"Our vision is to provide an integrated suite of financial products that seamlessly automates the entire quote-to-cash cycle, including CPQ, billing, accounting, receivables management, usage metering, analytics and forecasting. This round of funding provides us the fuel to accelerate our efforts as we embark on this ambitious journey," said Apurv Bansal, co-founder, Zenskar.

Zenskar offers a flexible billing platform that enables SaaS companies to handle complexities in pricing that include usage-based pricing, subscriptions, nuanced discounts, credits, custom currencies, prepaid, post-paid, ramp deals, etc. It also integrates with the entire stack of a company, including CRM, CPQ and ERP. Onboarding can be done by non-technical users, and only takes a few days instead of the months required by legacy billing tools, as per company's statement.

"We are excited to partner with Zenskar on their journey to fundamentally disrupt the quote-to-cash tooling for SaaS companies. We were impressed with their deep understanding of customer pain points, and their DNA of first principles innovation to provide a radically unique and flexible billing software," said Anant Vidur Puri, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners.

With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth, as per the statement.