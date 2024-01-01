aadhaar
Link PAN With Aadhaar, Sebi Asks Investors
The provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961, make it mandatory for every person who has been allotted a Permanent Account Number (PAN) to intimate his/her Aadhaar Number to the prescribed authority so that the Aadhaar and PAN can be linked
UIDAI Urges To Enhance Aadhaar Authentication System
The plan is to encourage the states to use the Aadhaar authentication system for various purposes such as de-duplication of beneficiaries and weeding out of ghost beneficiaries
Making a Case for AI-driven Video KYC Using Aadhaar
Though the process has benefits such as cost reduction, it can't be considered completely unforgeable like Aadhaar-based biometric verification
India Post Payments Bank Rolls Out Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System Services
Communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the differentiated bank to increase its bank accounts count to 5 crore by 2020 from 1 crore at present
What is Aadhaar Bill? Here's How Startups Could Benefit
Ravi Shankar Prasad moves Aadhaar Bill to amend the Act in Lok Sabha
Budget 2019: Fintech Companies Hope Government Could Revive the Economy
In the last few quarters, the Indian economy has slowed down considerably which has further damped consumption in the country
Financial Technology and the Inclusion of Indian Businesses
Underserved yet eligible means new services are coming!
This Alternative Lending Platform Feels Consumer Lending is More Than Just a Trend
LoanTap has a slight exposure to SME financing but their core focus is on salaried customers
#4 Things Fintech Companies Expect From Upcoming Budget
The fintech market is forecasted to touch USD 2.4 billion by 2020.
All Hail RBI's Move to Setup Digital Payments Committee!
The digital payments industry has a wobbly reputation; this is a good move for strengthening the digital payments sector
Here is Why the Fintech Industry Has Just Got Started
The power of blockchain has been identified in the year 2018. 2019 will be all about utilizing that power
Data Breach Stories That Rocked 2018
Privacy and protecting user privacy is proving to be an increasingly challenging task in today's time, here are 5 startling data breach stories that made news 2018
Can India Embrace Open Banking?
With hundreds of fintech cropping up, either competing or collaborating with banks to offer diverse set of innovative products, the question is - are we ready to adopt open source banking?
Is Digital The Future of Real Estate in India?
Real estate portals are classified sites, which give you an option of selling, buying and renting properties
How India is Gearing up for an Unprecedented Food Revolution
Given saturation in most global agriculture markets, including America and Europe, investors are beginning to take note of the potential of the Indian market