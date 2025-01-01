Agnikul Cosmos

News and Trends

Spacetech Startup Agnikul Cosmos Raises USD 17 Mn at USD 500 Mn Valuation

The round saw participation from a mix of family offices and institutional investors including Advenza Global Limited, Atharva Green Ecotech LLP, HDFC Bank, Artha Select Fund, Prathithi Ventures and 100X.VC.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Government Invests INR 211 Cr to Boost Spacetech Startups Under FFS Scheme

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the move will strengthen domestic innovators with access to vital resources, helping position India as an emerging global space power.

Growth Strategies

Anicut Capital's Diverse Investment Strategy

Anicut Capital invests in D2C, space-tech, clean-tech, and tech services, leveraging its network with INR 3–4 crore in seed funding and INR 50–60 crore in private credit.

News and Trends

Agnikul Advances Space Tech with Agnibaan's 3D-Printed Rocket Engine

The main goals of this mission are to act as a test flight, showcase in-house and domestic technology, collect vital flight data, and guarantee optimal system performance for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle, the "Agnibaan."