Agnikul Cosmos
Spacetech Startup Agnikul Cosmos Raises USD 17 Mn at USD 500 Mn Valuation
The round saw participation from a mix of family offices and institutional investors including Advenza Global Limited, Atharva Green Ecotech LLP, HDFC Bank, Artha Select Fund, Prathithi Ventures and 100X.VC.
Government Invests INR 211 Cr to Boost Spacetech Startups Under FFS Scheme
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the move will strengthen domestic innovators with access to vital resources, helping position India as an emerging global space power.
Anicut Capital's Diverse Investment Strategy
Anicut Capital invests in D2C, space-tech, clean-tech, and tech services, leveraging its network with INR 3–4 crore in seed funding and INR 50–60 crore in private credit.
Agnikul Advances Space Tech with Agnibaan's 3D-Printed Rocket Engine
The main goals of this mission are to act as a test flight, showcase in-house and domestic technology, collect vital flight data, and guarantee optimal system performance for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle, the "Agnibaan."