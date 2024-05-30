The main goals of this mission are to act as a test flight, showcase in-house and domestic technology, collect vital flight data, and guarantee optimal system performance for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle, the "Agnibaan."

Agnikul Cosmos conducted a successful single-stage launch vehicle demonstration, called SOrTeD, using a 3D-printed, semi-cryogenic engine. This was a major milestone for the Indian private space industry.

Dr S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO, said, "The success involving many firsts including 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine, flight control systems, etc., demonstrates the prowess of indigenous design and innovation. It motivates ISRO to support space startups and non-governmental entities for innovation and Atmanirbharata to create a vibrant space ecosystem in the country."

The flagship launch vehicle, 'Agnibaan', is designed to be compatible with the mobile launchpad called 'Dhanush,' allowing for launch flexibility regardless of location. Agnibaan can be configured to accommodate payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg, ensuring versatility across a wide range of mission requirements.

Moin SPM, Co-Founder and COO, Agnikul Cosmos, said, "The Agnibaan SOrTeD project owes its success to the unwavering support of our advisors, investors, vendors, customers, and all well-wishers. Our dedicated Agnikul team members and their families have been instrumental in turning this project into a reality. Agnibaan SOrTeD is only the beginning, and we are hopeful of contributing to India's technological and economic growth."

The Agnikul team consists of over 200 engineers and is associated with NCCRD at IIT Madras. Additionally, the team is guided by 45 former scientists from ISRO who bring invaluable expertise to the endeavour of democratising access to space.

Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos, added, "This is the culmination of thousands of hours of reviews and hard work by the team. We are blessed to have had the opportunity and the full support of IN-SPACe and ISRO to design and build original space-worthy hardware in India."

The startup is looking at flying an orbital mission towards the end of the financial year of 2025 and is working with customers on flights starting regularly in CY 2025.