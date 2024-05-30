Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Agnikul Advances Space Tech with Agnibaan's 3D-Printed Rocket Engine The main goals of this mission are to act as a test flight, showcase in-house and domestic technology, collect vital flight data, and guarantee optimal system performance for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle, the "Agnibaan."

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos/LinkedIn

Agnikul Cosmos conducted a successful single-stage launch vehicle demonstration, called SOrTeD, using a 3D-printed, semi-cryogenic engine. This was a major milestone for the Indian private space industry.

As Agnikul's first flight, the main goals of this mission are to act as a test flight, showcase in-house and domestic technology, collect vital flight data, and guarantee optimal system performance for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle, the "Agnibaan."

Dr S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO, said, "The success involving many firsts including 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine, flight control systems, etc., demonstrates the prowess of indigenous design and innovation. It motivates ISRO to support space startups and non-governmental entities for innovation and Atmanirbharata to create a vibrant space ecosystem in the country."

The flagship launch vehicle, 'Agnibaan', is designed to be compatible with the mobile launchpad called 'Dhanush,' allowing for launch flexibility regardless of location. Agnibaan can be configured to accommodate payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg, ensuring versatility across a wide range of mission requirements.

Moin SPM, Co-Founder and COO, Agnikul Cosmos, said, "The Agnibaan SOrTeD project owes its success to the unwavering support of our advisors, investors, vendors, customers, and all well-wishers. Our dedicated Agnikul team members and their families have been instrumental in turning this project into a reality. Agnibaan SOrTeD is only the beginning, and we are hopeful of contributing to India's technological and economic growth."

The Agnikul team consists of over 200 engineers and is associated with NCCRD at IIT Madras. Additionally, the team is guided by 45 former scientists from ISRO who bring invaluable expertise to the endeavour of democratising access to space.

Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos, added, "This is the culmination of thousands of hours of reviews and hard work by the team. We are blessed to have had the opportunity and the full support of IN-SPACe and ISRO to design and build original space-worthy hardware in India."

The startup is looking at flying an orbital mission towards the end of the financial year of 2025 and is working with customers on flights starting regularly in CY 2025.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Lifestyle

Turning Passion into Profit: 4 Entrepreneurs Who Found Success in Their Hobbies

One shouldn't treat their business as a hobby, but can certainly find the secret sauce of their entrepreneurial calling in one

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Ethnic Fashion Brand Libas Gains INR 150 Cr Maiden Funding from ICICI Venture's Fund

The fresh capital is expected to help build omnichannel presence for Libas, strengthen its current digital leadership position, and accelerate offline expansion across geographies with a focus on exclusive brand retail outlets.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Healthy-Meal Subscriptions: Indian Market Edition

Meal subscription platforms regularly cater to your health-conscious dietary needs at an affordable price. Users, in a standard course of action, are required to select the meal time (break-fast, lunch, snack, or dinner) and the subscription duration after availing of a free trial.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Jaipur Watch Company Garners INR 20 Mn for Luxury Manufacturing Push

The company aims to deploy the raised funds to establish a dedicated gold watch manufacturing unit, expand its product line with innovative designs, enhance marketing efforts, and invest in advanced technology and skilled artisans to improve production efficiency.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Avendus Launches Future Leaders Fund III with a Target AUM of USD 350 Mn

The Mumbai-based fund plans to make 10–12 investments with an average allocation of INR 200–300 crore per investment, targeting sectors such as financial services, consumption, digital and technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.

By Entrepreneur Staff