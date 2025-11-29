Ace International, Agnikul, Wealthy, Zinit, Mirana and LightSpeed Lead This Week's Funding Funding highlights for the week of Nov 22 to 28, 2025.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders

This week's funding landscape highlights companies reshaping industries ranging from dairy exports and space launch systems to wealth management, procurement automation, toys, and photonics. Their growth journeys reflect technological advancement, problem solving, and investor trust across diverse sectors.

Ace International (Dairy Manufacturing and Export)

Ace International manufactures and exports a broad range of dairy ingredients such as infant and adult nutrition inputs, whey proteins, milk powder, ghee and specialised formulations. It serves consumer brands, FMCG companies and nutrition startups while exporting to markets including Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Inception: 1990
Founders: Sanjeev Goyal
Headquartered: New Delhi
Funding Amount: USD 35 Million
Investors: Dutch development bank FMO, ResponsAbility, Incofin and Fiedlin Ventures

Agnikul Cosmos (Space Launch Technology)

Agnikul Cosmos develops customisable small satellite launch vehicles and advanced propulsion systems. Its offerings include modular small lift orbital rockets, a fully 3D printed semi cryogenic engine and commercial launch services using a dedicated private launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Inception: 2017
Founders: Srinath Ravichandran and Moin SPM
Headquartered: Chennai
Funding Amount: USD 17 Million
Investors: Advenza Global Limited, Atharva Green Ecotech LLP, HDFC Bank, Artha Select Fund, Prathithi Ventures and 100X.VC

Wealthy (Wealth Tech Platform)

Wealthy provides a digital wealth management platform enabling independent financial advisors to access curated investment products. The company supports investments across mutual funds, stocks, bonds, fixed deposits and insurance offerings designed for a broad spectrum of investors.

Inception: 2015
Founders: Aditya Agarwal and Prashant Gupta
Headquartered: Bengaluru
Funding Amount: USD 14.5 Million
Investors: Bertelsmann India Investments, Shepherd's Hill Group and Alpha Wave Global

Zinit (AI Procurement Automation)

Zinit offers an AI powered procurement platform that automates sourcing, supplier management, RFP execution and bid comparison. The system aims to streamline tail spend and reduce overall procurement costs while providing access to a global supplier network.

Inception: 2023
Founders: Andrey Chernogorov and Anton Buzdalin
Headquartered: Dubai and operating in 5 countries
Funding Amount: USD 8 Million
Investors: AltaIR Capital and DVC

Mirana Toys (AI and AR Enabled Toys)

Mirana creates AI enabled robots, AR powered RC vehicles, STEM learning kits and educational toys through a vertically integrated workflow. Its process includes design, prototyping, electronics, tooling, molding, assembly and in house quality control.

Inception: 2021
Founders: Devansh Sharma and Ravi Yadav
Headquartered: Pune
Funding Amount: USD 6.9 Million
Investors: Arkam Ventures, Accel, Info Edge and Riverwalk Holdings

LightSpeed Photonics (Optical Interconnect Technology)

LightSpeed Photonics develops optical interconnect components for AI and high performance computing. Its compact products replace traditional electrical wiring with laser based systems to achieve faster data transfer, reduced power consumption and improved system efficiency.

Inception: 2021
Founders: Rohin Y and Ramana Pamidighantam
Headquartered: Singapore with offices in India
Funding Amount: USD 6.5 Million
Investors: pi Ventures, 500 Global, Indian Accelerator, 8X Ventures, Java Capital and several Bay Area angels

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae