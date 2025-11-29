Funding highlights for the week of Nov 22 to 28, 2025.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This week's funding landscape highlights companies reshaping industries ranging from dairy exports and space launch systems to wealth management, procurement automation, toys, and photonics. Their growth journeys reflect technological advancement, problem solving, and investor trust across diverse sectors.

Ace International (Dairy Manufacturing and Export)

Ace International manufactures and exports a broad range of dairy ingredients such as infant and adult nutrition inputs, whey proteins, milk powder, ghee and specialised formulations. It serves consumer brands, FMCG companies and nutrition startups while exporting to markets including Bangladesh and the Philippines.

• Inception: 1990

• Founders: Sanjeev Goyal

• Headquartered: New Delhi

• Funding Amount: USD 35 Million

• Investors: Dutch development bank FMO, ResponsAbility, Incofin and Fiedlin Ventures

Agnikul Cosmos (Space Launch Technology)

Agnikul Cosmos develops customisable small satellite launch vehicles and advanced propulsion systems. Its offerings include modular small lift orbital rockets, a fully 3D printed semi cryogenic engine and commercial launch services using a dedicated private launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

• Inception: 2017

• Founders: Srinath Ravichandran and Moin SPM

• Headquartered: Chennai

• Funding Amount: USD 17 Million

• Investors: Advenza Global Limited, Atharva Green Ecotech LLP, HDFC Bank, Artha Select Fund, Prathithi Ventures and 100X.VC

Wealthy (Wealth Tech Platform)

Wealthy provides a digital wealth management platform enabling independent financial advisors to access curated investment products. The company supports investments across mutual funds, stocks, bonds, fixed deposits and insurance offerings designed for a broad spectrum of investors.

• Inception: 2015

• Founders: Aditya Agarwal and Prashant Gupta

• Headquartered: Bengaluru

• Funding Amount: USD 14.5 Million

• Investors: Bertelsmann India Investments, Shepherd's Hill Group and Alpha Wave Global

Zinit (AI Procurement Automation)

Zinit offers an AI powered procurement platform that automates sourcing, supplier management, RFP execution and bid comparison. The system aims to streamline tail spend and reduce overall procurement costs while providing access to a global supplier network.

• Inception: 2023

• Founders: Andrey Chernogorov and Anton Buzdalin

• Headquartered: Dubai and operating in 5 countries

• Funding Amount: USD 8 Million

• Investors: AltaIR Capital and DVC

Mirana Toys (AI and AR Enabled Toys)

Mirana creates AI enabled robots, AR powered RC vehicles, STEM learning kits and educational toys through a vertically integrated workflow. Its process includes design, prototyping, electronics, tooling, molding, assembly and in house quality control.

• Inception: 2021

• Founders: Devansh Sharma and Ravi Yadav

• Headquartered: Pune

• Funding Amount: USD 6.9 Million

• Investors: Arkam Ventures, Accel, Info Edge and Riverwalk Holdings

LightSpeed Photonics (Optical Interconnect Technology)

LightSpeed Photonics develops optical interconnect components for AI and high performance computing. Its compact products replace traditional electrical wiring with laser based systems to achieve faster data transfer, reduced power consumption and improved system efficiency.

• Inception: 2021

• Founders: Rohin Y and Ramana Pamidighantam

• Headquartered: Singapore with offices in India

• Funding Amount: USD 6.5 Million

• Investors: pi Ventures, 500 Global, Indian Accelerator, 8X Ventures, Java Capital and several Bay Area angels