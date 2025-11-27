Ace International Raises USD 35 Mn to Expand Dairy Manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh The funding round was led by Dutch development bank FMO, with participation from ResponsAbility, Incofin and Fiedlin Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

Delhi-based dairy tech company Ace International has raised USD 35 million in a funding round led by Dutch development bank FMO, with participation from ResponsAbility, Incofin and Fiedlin Ventures.

The company plans to utilise the funds to establish a second manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh and to strengthen its supply chain network.

Ace International currently operates a facility in Uttar Pradesh that processes about 500,000 litres of milk per day. The upcoming unit in Kuppam will introduce new dairy nutrition processing technology to the Asian market. It is expected to support the production of specialised nutrition ingredients for global food and nutrition companies.

Located in a major agri producing region with access to logistics infrastructure, the Kuppam facility will work with more than 40,000 farmers through sourcing partnerships. The company said that a significant share of these farmers will be women, helping improve rural incomes and community development.

Founded by Sanjeev Goyal, Ace International manufactures and exports a wide range of dairy products including infant and adult nutrition inputs, whey proteins, milk powder, ghee, butter fat and protein based formulations.

The company exports dairy ingredients to Bangladesh and the Philippines and plans to expand to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the US.

Ace International competes with companies such as Parag Milk Foods, Milky Mist Dairy Food, Hatsun Agro Product and Heritage Foods.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae