Arkam Ventures Leads INR 57.5 Cr Series A Round in Mirana Toys Accel, Info Edge, and Riverwalk Holdings also participated in the round.

Mirana Toys has raised INR 57.5 crore (USD 6.9 million) in a Series A funding round led by Arkam Ventures, with participation from Accel, Info Edge, and Riverwalk Holdings.

The Pune-based startup will use the funds to set up a new factory equipped with injection molding and die casting machines as well as in-house packaging lines. This facility is expected to boost production to meet rising domestic demand and support export growth. Mirana will also expand its design and sales teams to strengthen its global presence.

Founded in 2021 by Devansh Sharma and Ravi Yadav, Mirana designs and manufactures AI enabled robots, AR enabled RC cars, RC vehicles, STEM kits, and educational toys. The brand manages the entire workflow from 3D design and prototyping to electronics integration, assembly, and in house quality control.

Mirana operates through a vertically integrated system that includes design, electronics, tooling, molding, assembly, and compliance. This structure helps the company respond efficiently to global requirements for smart and educational toys.

The company has partnerships with Indian automobile brands for licensed toys and a strong order pipeline from the US and Europe. Exports to the US contribute around 40 percent of overall demand and discussions are ongoing with distributors in the Middle East and Africa.

Mirana Toys products are available in more than 3,000 stores in India and across major eCommerce and quick commerce platforms.

In India, Mirana competes with Funskool, Smartivity, and PlayShifu.
