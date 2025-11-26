The round was led by pi Ventures, with participation from 500 Global, Indian Accelerator, 8X Ventures, Java Capital and several Bay Area angels.

LightSpeed Photonics has secured USD 6.5 million in a pre Series A funding round led by pi Ventures, with participation from 500 Global, Indian Accelerator, 8X Ventures, Java Capital and several Bay Area angels.

With this infusion, the company has raised USD 8.5 million to date, including earlier grants.

The new capital will support the establishment of a dedicated R&D facility aimed at reducing pilot turnaround time. The company also plans to deepen its engagement with OEM, EMS and ODM partners as it prepares to commercialise its optical interconnect product line for data centre infrastructure.

Founded in 2021 by Rohin Y and Ramana Pamidighantam, LightSpeed Photonics operates from Singapore with offices in India. The company builds compact and energy efficient optical interconnect solutions designed for data centres, AI and high performance computing.

Its technology aims to ease data bottlenecks, cut power consumption and enable faster processing across sectors including AI, edge computing, telecommunications, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.