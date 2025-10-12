Minakshi Sangwan
Backing Bold Beginnings
Soonicorn Ventures usually invests at the seed to Series A stage.
Innovating Healthcare Access
The firm typically invests in early growth companies from Series A to Series C with cheques between USD 5 million and USD 20 million.
Deep tech, AI, and Talent will Power India's Next Big Leap: Vikram Gupta
Emerging sectors like AI, deep tech, and climate solutions are becoming central to how venture capitalists plan long-term growth and innovation.
Diwali Sparks: This Week's Top Startup Funding Deals (Oct 11–17)
Top-funded startups this week lighting up the festive season
91% of Microfinance Loans Used for Income Generation: Report
The top five states for microfinancing continued to be Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka.
Empowering Equitable Innovation
The fund typically invests between seed and Series A stages.