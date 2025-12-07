Translating Creative Vision Good Capital backs creative founders by translating vision into investable frameworks, prioritising people, enabling AI, and supporting India's evolving, high-context startup ecosystem.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Arjun Malhotra, General Partner at Good Capital

In India's diverse startup ecosystem, founders often find themselves hassled by learning business jargons and metrics used by venture capitalists. Arjun Malhotra, General Partner at Good Capital, does not see this as a challenge but an opportunity.

"We've learned that great founders don't always speak in traditional business metrics. Our role is to translate their vision into frameworks we understand while preserving the essence of what makes them unique," he said.

He disclosed that this philosophy guided their early bet on MyGenie, a Gurugram-based startup founded in 2022 by Aman Goel and Shivam Awasthi. MyGenie provides AI-driven commercial fitout solutions across office design, construction, and manufacturing.

At the time, the idea of using AI to organise unstructured construction site data was far from mainstream. "We invested because MyGenie wasn't trying to replace the human element. They were creatively augmenting it, which resonated with our belief that AI in India must enable rather than displace," Malhotra recalls. That alignment with India's high-context economy made the risk worth taking.

Malhotra also stresses that the team believes in a "people first" approach.

"Exceptional entrepreneurs can adapt and pivot business models, which is why our portfolio features second or third-time founders such as Gazal Kalra of Nuuk and Amit Bagaria of Xneeti," he said.

Their track records and networks, he adds, significantly de-risk even unproven ventures.

Malhotra's Good Capital has backed around 20 ventures, with two successful exits including SimSim, acquired by Google, and Definitive, now part of Groq.

Looking ahead, Malhotra sees three powerful forces shaping the next decade.

"India's startup ecosystem is maturing, with IPOs and serial entrepreneurs redefining scale. AI will act as an enabler rather than a replacer, especially when tailored to India's unique complexities. And intermediary-led models will remain critical, because technology here enhances human touchpoints rather than eliminating them," he stated.

For creative entrepreneurs, his message is clear: "Don't lose your creative edge trying to sound like every other startup. Your perspective is your competitive advantage. Articulate the problem and why your approach matters — that is what investors are listening for."

Facts:

  • Fund size: USD 30 Mn
  • Current portfolio: 18-20
  • Exits: 2
