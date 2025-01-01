AI Startup
AI Startup SixSense Raises USD 8.5 Mn for Global Semiconductor Expansion
The Singapore-based startup aims to use the funding to expand into Malaysia, Taiwan, and the US, deepen AI equipment partnerships, and invest in research for connected AI-driven decision-making across semiconductor production lines.
AI Startup Atlan Raises USD 105 Mn in Series C Round Led by GIC and Meritech Capital
Existing investors Salesforce Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the capital round, increasing Atlan's total fundraising to almost USD 206 million.
AI-Based Employee Background Verification Startup TraqCheck Raises Funding from Caret Capital and Peyush Bansal
Through increasing recruiting speed, cost effectiveness, and accuracy, the Delhi-based platform hopes to innovate the background verification market by utilising the raised funds to advance and integrate new AI technologies.
AI Startup Neysa Raises USD 20 Mn from Matrix, Nexus, and NTTVC
With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based startup aims to help drive the generative-AI-cloud platform as a service and observability for India and global markets.