With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based startup aims to help drive the generative-AI-cloud platform as a service and observability for India and global markets.

Neysa, an AI cloud and platform-as-a-service startup, has announced the raising of USD 20 million in a seed round led by Matrix Partners India, Nexus Venture Partners, and NTTVC.

According to the official release, the funding will help drive the generative-AI-cloud platform as a service and observability for India and global markets.

Sharad Sanghi, Founder and CEO, Neysa, said, "Our goal is to leverage this funding to push the limits of innovation, assisting our clients with the power of our end-to-end Generative AI PaaS ecosystem and our AI-engineered Observability Platform, in a way that provides demonstrable and tangible outcomes for their business."

Anindya Das, Co-founder and CTO of Neysa, added, "This funding boosts our mission to democratise AI, empowering companies of all sizes to ignite innovation and drive growth. We're building a future where AI integration is seamless, intuitive, and fundamentally changes the way we interact with technology."

Co-founded by Sharad Sanghi and Anindya Das (CTO), Neysa wants to secure its customers' AI landscapes in the cloud and at the edge using a consumption-based paradigm and assist them in finding, organising, deploying, and managing their generative AI projects affordably.

The platform claims that its integrated approach and industry vertical solutions will help accelerate generative AI adoption in enterprises across India and globally. It is planning to release its services in Q3 2024.

Avnish Bajaj, MD, Matrix Partners India, said, "Enterprises globally, and even more so in India, are eager for expertise in helping them transition to AI-native cloud computing, and there is no better and more experienced team in India for them to partner with! We are excited about the future of Neysa and the journey ahead."

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, MD, Nexus Venture Partners, added, "The meteoric rise in demand for AI globally calls for the AI-native cloud platform that Neysa is all set to offer. Having known and backed Sharad and Andy previously at Netmagic, we are thrilled to partner with them again in Neysa's journey as they shape the future of AI cloud services."

"Generative AI is a key topic of every boardroom discussion. Neysa will help enterprises gain competitive advantage by accelerating a new era of productivity," stated Vab Goel, Founding Partner of NTTVC and Board Member of NTT Data Inc.