AIFs
Hissa Launches USD 35 Mn ESOP-Focused Fund to Unlock Startup Employee Wealth
This SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) addresses a common challenge faced by employees holding vested stock options—waiting for years until IPOs or acquisitions for liquidity.
FAAD Receives Sebi Approval To Launch INR 300 Crore AIF
The network, which is sector agnostic, will build the war chest over the coming months to invest across sectors in early-stage pre-Seed to Series A technology companies
Java Capital Launches INR 75 Crore Seed Stage Fund
The fund will reserve 50 per cent to make follow-on investments into top performing portfolio companies
Sebi May Bring Standard Valuation For AIFs: Report
As per the report, the aim is set out best practices for determining fair value AIF investments, especially in unlisted startups, real estate, infrastructure and the credit space