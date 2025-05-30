IVCA Urges Legacy VCFs to Act on SEBI Migration Framework Before July 2025 Deadline Under this framework, VCFs with active schemes or schemes that have expired but still hold unliquidated investments can opt to transition into the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) regime under a new sub-category—Migrated Venture Capital Funds (MVCFs).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rajat Tandon, President of IVCA

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) has issued a clarion call to all legacy Venture Capital Funds (VCFs) to urgently act on the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) migration framework before the looming deadline of July 19, 2025.

SEBI, through its circular dated August 19, 2024, introduced a one-time migration window for VCFs operating under the now-repealed SEBI (Venture Capital Funds) Regulations, 1996. Under this framework, VCFs with active schemes or schemes that have expired but still hold unliquidated investments can opt to transition into the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) regime under a new sub-category—Migrated Venture Capital Funds (MVCFs).

The move is seen as a major regulatory overhaul intended to modernise India's fund ecosystem, offering operational clarity and a structured path for legacy funds. Despite the advantages, the response to the migration framework has reportedly been lukewarm.

Rajat Tandon, President of IVCA, emphasised, "This is a critical regulatory window for legacy VCFs to realign with the current AIF framework. The migration framework introduced by SEBI not only offers operational clarity but also provides a structured path for managing residual assets and ensuring regulatory compliance," he said. "We urge all concerned VCFs to evaluate this option without delay. IVCA will continue to be the bridge between our members and SEBI, ensuring all necessary support is available throughout the migration process."

The framework includes several incentives such as simplified re-registration, fee waivers, and customised compliance norms. However, the slow uptake is raising concerns among industry observers and regulators.

IVCA is urging all eligible legacy VCFs—particularly those with residual assets—to assess their status and apply for migration promptly. VCFs that have either not made any investments or have wound up all their schemes are encouraged to formally surrender their registration to SEBI.

"This transition is not merely regulatory housekeeping—it's about building a more robust and transparent fund governance ecosystem," said Tandon.

For further guidance, VCFs are advised to reach out to IVCA or directly engage with SEBI to ensure timely compliance.

IVCA is the apex industry body for the alternate capital industry in India, representing over 450 funds with a combined AUM exceeding USD 350 billion. It advocates for policy development, supports innovation, and aims to position India as a global fund management hub.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Preloved Luxury Fashion Brand Ziniosa Raises Funding from Inflection Point Ventures

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to build a robust core team, strengthen technology, increase brand visibility, and launch Ziniosa's first-ever physical store.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

WTFund Opens Applications for Third Cohort Backing India's Youngest Founders

Applications for the C1/25 cohort close on May 31, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

KiranaPro Acquires Likeo to Revolutionise Fashion Commerce with Virtual Try-Ons

With this acquisition, BLACK aims to offer AI-powered virtual try-ons across fashion categories, enabling real-time, personalised digital product trials and transforming the online shopping experience for Gen Z users.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel