Reality Shows to Watch With Your favourite Hosts
As the news came of Anil 'Jhakas' Kapoor is all set to host his first ever Bigg Boss OTT show on June 21, which is very much a part of our pop culture now, here we look at four Indian shows and some of the celebrated Bollywood personalities who played the host in them…
Narendra Modi Unplugged: 7 Things You Didn't Know About India's PM
From accidentally becoming India's Prime Minister to not sleeping enough hours, Narendra Modi unveils it all in a fun chat with Akshay Kumar
How Prernaa Arora Finally Realized Her Long Cherished Dream of Becoming a Film Producer
Her first collaboration Rustom went on to be a stupendous success and also got Akshay Kumar his first National Award
Akshay Kumar: The Start-up Superhero
The Bollywood superstar talks about his journey, start-ups and the social mission of giving back