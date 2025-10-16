After Shark Tank India's boardroom drama, the cameras are now rolling towards JioHotstar's newly launched Pitch To Get Rich, where India's entertainment icons are moving from mere endorsers to entrepreneurial evangelists.

The lights are now dimmer and the dialogue subtler. You too move over film premieres, as Bollywood's biggest stage right now is the pitch room. Yes, you read that right! The times have now changed, the spotlight isn't on scripts or songs anymore, it's on startups. In recent years, Bollywood's most recognisable faces have started backing more than beauty brands and beverage deals. They are not just endorsing products but ambition itself.

After Shark Tank India's boardroom drama, the cameras are now rolling towards JioHotstar's newly launched Pitch To Get Rich, where India's entertainment icons are moving from mere endorsers to entrepreneurial evangelists. From Akshay Kumar cheering for designers to Karan Johar judging ideas with as much flair as film scripts, India's icons are swapping box-office talk for business valuations.

"The idea behind Pitch to Get Rich was born out of a simple realisation that fashion is not just about glamour, it's a full-fledged business of dreams, determination, and discipline," says Sanjay Nigam, founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and creator of the show. "People see the shine of the spotlight, but I've seen the sweat behind every silhouette, the countless artisans, the unseen designers, the dreamers who never got a platform."

When Stardom Meets Startups

The rise of shows like Shark Tank India proved that entrepreneurs can be stars too. For decades, celebrity influence drove consumer choices. We can never forget the 2000s cola wars, as well as today's skincare and fitness startups that attract a lot of eyeballs. But now, actors like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Manish Malhotra are lending their brands not just to products but to people with ideas. Their involvement in Pitch To Get Rich signals a shift from transactional partnerships to aspirational mentorship.

"When people like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Manish Malhotra come onboard, it transforms everything," Nigam explains. "They're not just celebrities; they're brands built on hard work, reinvention, and resilience. Their journeys mirror what every entrepreneur goes through struggle, vision, and that never-back-down spirit."

If Shark Tank is about innovation and balance sheets, Pitch To Get Rich is about style, creativity, and the power of personal branding. Together, they show how India's business content is finally getting a glamorous makeover.

"This show is not about glamour alone," Nigam adds, "it's about grit meeting guidance, and influence meeting insight. That's the FEF energy where mentorship meets meaning."



Why Is OTT Betting Big on Business?

For OTT platforms, shows like these aren't just smart programming, they're smart psychology. Entrepreneurship content checks every box of modern entertainment: real stories, high stakes, emotional journeys, and star power. While Shark Tank India celebrates innovation and the hustle of homegrown entrepreneurship, Pitch To Get Rich promises to bring a creative twist, showcasing one of the biggest industries - fashion - and the individuality of the creator's specific style at the heart of business.

"Fashion and cinema are both languages of emotion and aspiration. Bringing them together turns every business story into a blockbuster," Nigam says. "Through Made As Me, our retail and design ecosystem, and through Pitch to Get Rich, we're creating a complete pipeline, right from discovery to funding to market access."

And let's be honest, who doesn't want career advice from Akshay Kumar or aesthetic tips from Manish Malhotra? These shows are perfect examples of how your dreams or ideas could be the next big thing, and get celebrity validation while at it. They turn celebrity credibility into a bridge between aspiration and access.

Hence, OTT platforms are betting on business as prime-time entertainment because they've cracked the code: audiences today want inspiration that feels relatable yet aspirational. Entrepreneurship has become the new reality genre, one that delivers both dopamine and depth. And the biggest strategic move here is the Bollywood crossover. Celebrities have always shaped what India dreams of - be it cars, clothes, perfumes, or beauty products — and now, they're shaping how India hustles.

"We're witnessing a new kind of stardom - not of fame, but of founders," Nigam remarks. "The new celebrity is the creator who builds something real, something that outlives applause. Pitch To Get Rich captures that shift perfectly, where a 60-second pitch can change someone's life, and a local dream can become a global phenomenon."



In a nutshell, the entertainment industry isn't just selling stories anymore, it's selling possibilities and dreams. And let's accept the fact that for Bollywood's icons, that's the most rewarding role yet.

"Today's icons are using their reach to back real ideas," Nigam concludes. "They're saying, I'm not just a hero on screen, I'm a believer in dreams. In the next five years, we'll see more artists, athletes, and investors backing startups, not scripts. That's the future, where business is the new blockbuster."