Alpha Wave Ventures
Lucidity Hits USD 31 Mn in Total Funding with USD 21 Mn Series A from WestBridge, Alpha Wave
With the fresh funds, Lucidity plans to expand the go-to-market team and continue innovating the platform to solve key storage management problems for enterprises around the world.
Swiggy Set to Launch IPO on November 6, 2024, with Price Band of INR 371 to INR 390 per Share
Swiggy has established a price band of INR 371 to INR 390 per equity share, with bids to be made for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples of 38 thereafter.
Payment Fintech Startup Mswipe Raises USD 20 Mn From Alpha Wave Ventures and Others
The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the raised funds to increase its merchant payment network, and further strengthen product development and technological infrastructure.
Web3 Fintech Platform Bliv.Club Raises an Undisclosed Amount Of Funding
Funds will be utilized to build technology and seamless usage interface for users