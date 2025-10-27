The subscription for anchor investors will open a day earlier, on October 30.

Eyewear retailer Lenskart is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on October 31, with the bidding window closing on November 4.

The public issue includes a fresh equity share issue worth up to INR 2,150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 127.5 million shares by existing shareholders.

Promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi will be among those selling part of their holdings.

Other investors divesting shares include SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius, PI Opportunities Fund II, Macritchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for business expansion and infrastructure development. This includes setting up new stores across India, meeting lease obligations, investing in technology and cloud systems, enhancing brand marketing, and exploring potential acquisitions. A portion of the funds will also support general corporate purposes.

Recently, billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested about INR 90 crore in Lenskart in a pre-IPO round.

Founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal, Lenskart started as an online eyewear platform in 2010 before opening its first retail store in New Delhi in 2013.

Today, it operates across metropolitan and smaller cities in India, with growing international presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.