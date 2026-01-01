Amagi

TSI, Emversity, Wint Wealth Among Top Funded Startups This Week

Top Deals of January 9–15

By Minakshi Sangwan
Amagi Raises INR 805 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

The IPO will open for public subscription on January 13 and close on January 16.

Fractal Analytics and Amagi Secure SEBI Approval for IPO Plans

Fractal's IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to INR 1,279.3 crore and an offer for sale of up to INR 3,620.7 crore, while Amagi plans a fresh issue of INR 1,020 crore along with an offer for sale of up to 3.4 crore shares by existing investors.

Amagi Strengthens AI Capabilities with Acquisition of Argoid AI for Enhanced Content Automation

This integration aims to provide broadcasters and OTT platforms with more sophisticated, data-driven tools for content management.