India's startup ecosystem recorded a strong funding week between January 9 and January 15, with capital flowing into fintech infrastructure, consumer wellness, healthcare services, skilling, wealthtech, electric mobility, and gaming. Investors showed continued interest in platforms addressing large structural gaps such as financial inclusion, healthcare delivery, job readiness, and clean mobility, while deal activity also extended to mergers, fund raises, and IPO momentum.

Top Funding Deals

Transaction Solutions International (TSI) – Fintech Infrastructure

Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Australian-listed Findi Limited and focuses on technology-led financial infrastructure. The company provides ATM and managed services, merchant-assisted digital marketplaces, electronic surveillance, and power management solutions, primarily catering to banks, utilities, and financial institutions, with a strong emphasis on financial inclusion.

• Inception: 2005

• Founders: Mohnish Kumar, Paul Boyatzis, Gary Foster

• Based-out: New Delhi

• Funding Amount: USD 46.4 million

• Investors: Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC

Pee Safe – Personal Hygiene & Wellness

Pee Safe operates in the personal hygiene and wellness sector, offering a wide range of products across intimate hygiene, menstrual care, toilet hygiene, sanitisation, grooming, and wellness. The brand has built strong consumer recall through direct-to-consumer and retail channels, addressing everyday hygiene needs with convenience-focused solutions.

• Inception: 2017

• Founders: Vikas Bagaria, Rithish Kumar

• Based-out: Gurugram

• Funding Amount: USD 32 million

• Investors: OrbiMed

Sukino – Healthcare Services

Sukino provides out-of-hospital continuum care services for patients dealing with acute, post-acute, and chronic conditions. Its offerings include rehabilitation for neuro, stroke, orthopedic, cardiac, and oncology patients, along with palliative care, home healthcare services, and supportive living solutions for seniors.

• Inception: 2016

• Founders: Rajinish Menon, Shalini Menon

• Based-out: Bengaluru

• Funding Amount: USD 31 million

• Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners, Rainmatter

Emversity – Edtech & Skill Development

Emversity focuses on bridging the gap between academic education and employability through work-integrated degree programs and short-term certifications. Operating mainly in healthcare and hospitality, it partners with universities and NSDC-affiliated skill centers, offering hands-on training, simulation labs, and placement support with leading employers.

• Inception: 2023

• Founder: Vivek Sinha

• Based-out: Bengaluru

• Funding Amount: USD 30 million

• Investors: Premji Invest, Lightspeed, Z47

Wint Wealth – Wealthtech

Wint Wealth is a SEBI-regulated digital platform that enables retail investors to access fixed-income products such as corporate bonds, securitised debt, and NBFC NCDs. By offering curated, higher-yield alternatives to traditional fixed deposits, the platform aims to democratise institutional-grade debt investments.

• Inception: 2020

• Founders: Ajinkya Kulkarni, Abhik Patel, Shashank Chimaladari, Anshul Gupta

• Based-out: Bengaluru

• Funding Amount: USD 30 million

• Investors: Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, 3one4 Capital, 8 Roads Ventures, Arkam Ventures, Rainmatter

BillionElectric Mobility (BillionE) – Electric Mobility

BillionElectric Mobility offers an end-to-end e-mobility-as-a-service platform for commercial logistics. Its solutions include electric trucks and buses, charging infrastructure through affiliate CHARGE+ZONE, and smart fleet management technology, enabling enterprises to transition to zero-emission transportation.

• Inception: 2021

• Founders: Kartikey Hariyani, Mustafa Wajid

• Based-out: Gujarat

• Funding Amount: USD 25 million

• Investors: UHNWIs, Family Offices, Financial Institutions, Public Sector Banks including SBI

Liquidnitro Games – Gaming & Interactive Entertainment

Liquidnitro Games builds AI-driven platforms for live-operated games, focusing on co-production, live services, and market adaptation, particularly for India. It positions itself as a production and live-operations partner for global publishers, combining technology, operational expertise, and aligned capital investment.

• Inception: 2023

• Founders: Sandeep Kowdley, Krishna Dhanekula, Arun Kunchala, Suresh Manthena

• Based-out: Hyderabad

• Funding Amount: USD 19.1 million

• Investors: Northpoint Capital, Nexus Venture Partners

Mergers and Acquisitions

Polygon Labs announced the acquisition of Coinme and Sequence in a USD 250 million deal, strengthening its blockchain ecosystem. State Street agreed to acquire a minority stake in Groww AMC for INR 580 crore. FMCG company Mitra unveiled a INR 787 crore merger with Tierra Agrotech, while IHCL plans to acquire a 51% stake in Brij Hospitality for up to INR 225 crore.

Funds

Dharana Capital raised USD 250 million for its second India-focused growth fund, taking its total assets under management to USD 450 million, reinforcing investor confidence in mid-to-late stage Indian startups.

IPOs

Media SaaS unicorn Amagi's INR 1,789 crore initial public offering opened on January 13 and closed on January 16, 2026, marking another significant public market milestone for India's startup ecosystem.