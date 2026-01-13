The Hyderabad-based company will use the Series A funding to scale its proprietary AI-powered platform, deepen co-investment-led partnerships and expand its footprint across high-growth global gaming markets

Hyderabad-based Liquidnitro Games, a game production and live services company, has raised USD 19.1 million in a Series A funding round led by Northpoint Capital, with participation from existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. The funding will be used to scale the company's proprietary AI-enabled game production and live services platform, expand global partnerships, and deepen its presence across key international markets.

Founded by industry veterans, Liquidnitro positions itself as a production and live services partner for global game publishers operating in an increasingly competitive and complex market. The company's operating model combines an AI-powered platform, deep production and live operations expertise, and aligned capital, where Liquidnitro invests its own funds alongside publishing partners.

The fresh capital will accelerate investments across Liquidnitro's AI-driven platform, co-investment-led partnerships, and global expansion initiatives. According to the company, this model allows publishers to continuously adapt gameplay systems, progression mechanics, and content experiences at scale, enabling games to remain relevant and engaging across diverse geographies and player communities.

In its first 24 months of operations, Liquidnitro has partnered with several leading global publishers, supporting the development, operation, and scaling of large game franchises across platforms and regions, while focusing on profitability and long-term performance.

"By combining over a decade of experience running some of the world's biggest franchises, deep investments in our proprietary AI-powered platform, and capital we can deploy alongside partners, we've built a uniquely compelling value proposition for publishers navigating an increasingly challenging market," said Sandeep Kowdley, CEO of Liquidnitro.

Arun Kunchala, CPO of Liquidnitro, said, "Lie Services has followed the same formula for years, and we're here to disrupt! We've been obsessively building our platform to power the next generation of games - unlocking deeper, richer, and more personalized experiences that players want to come back to."

From the investor side, Sameer Brij Verma, Founder and CIO at Northpoint Capital, said, "Liquidnitro is quietly becoming the go-to AI-powered production, live services, and TAM expansion partner for the world's leading game publishers. The pace at which they've partnered with top global publishers in such a short period speaks volumes about their execution and trustworthiness."

Pratik Poddar, Partner at Nexus Venture Partners, added, "We have been a day-zero investor in Liquidnitro, backing them from the concept stage… Liquidnitro's operating model is exactly what global publishers need to succeed."

With the new funding, Liquidnitro plans to expand its talent base, strengthen its AI platform, and deploy more incentive-aligned capital, with a focus on high-growth regions such as India, MENA and Southeast Asia.