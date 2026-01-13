The Series B funding will be used to expand Sukino's out-of-hospital rehabilitation centres across new geographies as the company scales its post-acute care model amid rising demand for structured recovery services in India

Out-of-hospital healthcare chain Sukino has raised USD 31 million in a Series B funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Rainmatter. The fresh capital will be used to fuel geographical expansion as the company scales its post-acute and rehabilitative care model across India.

Founded in 2016 by Rajinish and Shalini Menon, Sukino focuses on bridging the gap between hospital discharge and long-term recovery by providing structured, affordable post-acute care. The company operates at the intersection of medical rehabilitation and institutional recovery, enabling patients to regain independence and quality of life beyond acute hospital treatment.

Sukino currently operates over 850 beds across 11 centres in Bengaluru, Kochi and Coimbatore, and is profitable at the group level. Its centres are strategically located between major hospitals and residential hubs. While stroke rehabilitation remains its primary focus, Sukino also admits patients requiring neurological, orthopaedic and oncology rehabilitation.

The company has recorded 64 per cent year-on-year growth over the past year, during which it added five new centres. Over the next two years, Sukino plans to expand by adding 22 more centres across new geographies.

Two broader shifts are aiding Sukino's growth. First, insurance coverage in India is increasingly extending beyond hospitalisation to include 60 to 90 days of structured rehabilitation, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and improving access to care. Second, there is growing social acceptance of institutional recovery, with families recognising the improved outcomes delivered by specialised rehabilitation facilities.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajinish Menon said, "With this milestone, we are one step closer to reimagining how India heals after serious illness, making world-class rehabilitative care as accessible and accepted as hospital care itself. Our vision is to build an institution where patients and their families can count on structured, compassionate recovery support that restores not just health, but dignity and independence."

Vishal Gupta, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said, "we're thrilled to be partnering with Rajinish,Shalini and team. Their focus on protocol driven, empathy-first support ensures high quality care to patients at a tough and vulnerable point in their lives."

Nitin Kamath, CEO of Rainmatter, added that Sukino is addressing a critical gap in India's healthcare continuum by supporting patients after hospital discharge. Veda Corporate Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sukino.