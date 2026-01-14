Wint Wealth Holding Company Raises INR 250 Cr in Series B Funding The capital will be utilised to accelerate the adoption of corporate bonds among retail investors across India and to strengthen its NBFC operations.

Bengaluru-based investment platform Wint Wealth's holding company has raised INR 250 crore in a Series B funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India.

Existing investors including 3one4 Capital, 8 Roads Ventures, Arkham Ventures, and Zerodha's Rainmatter also participated in the round.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to accelerate the adoption of corporate bonds among retail investors in India and to strengthen its non-banking financial company (NBFC) operations.

Wint Wealth operates retail-focused Online Bond Portfolio Platforms (OBPP), which allows individual investors to access corporate bonds that were earlier largely limited to institutional participants.

According to the company, a portion of the funds will be deployed to expand the range of corporate bond offerings available on the platform and to scale its technology and operational capabilities. The NBFC arm of Wint Wealth, which currently has assets under management of about INR 200 crore, will also be capitalised further to support its next phase of growth.

Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-founder and CEO of Wint Wealth, said, "For decades, fixed income has been at the heart of Indian investing, and corporate bonds are positioned to become the dominant asset class for retail investors." He added that the platform has facilitated over INR 8,000 crore in investments and serves around three lakh investors across the country.

The company also plans to increase its focus on investor education, as regulatory clarity from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has created a more enabling environment for retail participation in fixed-income products. Wint Wealth operates under SEBI's OBPP framework, which aims to improve transparency and access in the bond market.

Anshul Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, noted that clearer regulations have helped build trust among investors. "The regulatory clarity provided by SEBI has been a game-changer," he said, pointing to sustained growth in new investors and capital raised over recent months.

Founded in 2020 by Ajinkya Kulkarni, Abhik Patel, Shashank Chimaladari, and Anshul Gupta, Wint Wealth is headquartered in Bengaluru. The company focuses on providing retail investors with access to high-quality corporate bonds and other debt instruments, offering an alternative avenue for portfolio diversification in India's evolving investment landscape.
