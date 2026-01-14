Women's Hygiene Brand Pee Safe Secures USD 32 Mn from OrbiMed The fresh capital will be used to expand Pee Safe's offline retail footprint, strengthen brand-led marketing, and expand rapidly across quick commerce and leading marketplaces.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Vikas Bagaria and Rithish Kumar, Co-founders of Pee Safe

Women's hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has raised USD 32 million in a funding round led by global healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed.

The round included a mix of primary capital and partial exits for some early investors.

With this round, Pee Safe's total funding has reached USD 45.55 million so far, with Alkemi Partners remaining its lead investor.

The company said the new capital will be used to expand its offline retail presence, strengthen brand-led marketing efforts, and scale its presence across quick commerce platforms and major online marketplaces.

Founded in 2017 by Vikas Bagaria and Rithish Kumar, Pee Safe operates in the personal hygiene and wellness space. Its product portfolio spans intimate hygiene, menstrual care, sanitisation, toilet hygiene, personal care, grooming, and wellness categories.

The Gurugram-based company claims to serve consumers across India as well as 23 international markets. It follows an omnichannel distribution model, with products available through over 50,000 offline retail touchpoints across more than 100 cities, along with leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms and its own direct-to-consumer channels.

Pee Safe generates most of its revenue from the sale of sanitary, personal hygiene, and intimate care products across these channels. According to data platform TheKredible, the company's revenue from operations grew 46% to INR 82 crore in FY25 from INR 56 crore in FY24. During the period, its losses narrowed by 69% to INR 4 crore.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae