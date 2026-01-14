The fresh capital will be used to expand Pee Safe's offline retail footprint, strengthen brand-led marketing, and expand rapidly across quick commerce and leading marketplaces.

Women's hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has raised USD 32 million in a funding round led by global healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed.

The round included a mix of primary capital and partial exits for some early investors.

With this round, Pee Safe's total funding has reached USD 45.55 million so far, with Alkemi Partners remaining its lead investor.

The company said the new capital will be used to expand its offline retail presence, strengthen brand-led marketing efforts, and scale its presence across quick commerce platforms and major online marketplaces.

Founded in 2017 by Vikas Bagaria and Rithish Kumar, Pee Safe operates in the personal hygiene and wellness space. Its product portfolio spans intimate hygiene, menstrual care, sanitisation, toilet hygiene, personal care, grooming, and wellness categories.

The Gurugram-based company claims to serve consumers across India as well as 23 international markets. It follows an omnichannel distribution model, with products available through over 50,000 offline retail touchpoints across more than 100 cities, along with leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms and its own direct-to-consumer channels.

Pee Safe generates most of its revenue from the sale of sanitary, personal hygiene, and intimate care products across these channels. According to data platform TheKredible, the company's revenue from operations grew 46% to INR 82 crore in FY25 from INR 56 crore in FY24. During the period, its losses narrowed by 69% to INR 4 crore.