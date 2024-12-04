This integration aims to provide broadcasters and OTT platforms with more sophisticated, data-driven tools for content management.

Amagi, a Bangalore-based SaaS technology company specialising in broadcast and connected TV, has announced its acquisition of Argoid AI, a company focused on developing AI-driven tools for content recommendation and programming automation for OTT platforms.

Argoid AI's innovative algorithms enable real-time programming decisions and personalised content recommendations, designed to optimise channel operations and boost viewer engagement.

The acquisition will allow Amagi to integrate Argoid's advanced AI solutions into its existing services, including Amagi NOW and CLOUDPORT, enhancing content scheduling and automation. This integration aims to provide broadcasters and OTT platforms with more sophisticated, data-driven tools for content management.

Gokul Muralidharan, CEO of Argoid AI, said, "This partnership allows us to scale our AI-driven solutions and deliver even greater customer value. Together, we will revolutionise content programming and distribution in the digital age." As part of the deal, Argoid's engineering team and founders—Muralidharan, Soundararajan Velu, and Chackaravarthy E—will join Amagi's development efforts.

Amagi's co-founder and CEO, Baskar Subramanian, emphasised the company's commitment to AI/ML advancements, stating, "AI/ML will transform the media and entertainment industry, driving efficiencies, monetisation, and enhancing the viewer experience."

With this acquisition, Amagi is poised to tackle key challenges in the streaming industry, such as content discoverability, viewer retention, and intelligent programming, offering increased value to its clients, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, and DAZN.