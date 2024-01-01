Amazon India
5 Things to Know About Amazon India's Incoming Country Head: Samir Kumar
Samir Kumar will face stiff competition from local e-commerce and quick commerce giants with regulatory challenges
Amazon India Will Enable Over 1 Lakh Local Shops And Kiranas To Sell Online This Festive Season
The e-commerce giant will achieve this through its focused initiatives Amazon Easy, I Have Space (IHS), and Amazon Pay Smart Stores
Flipkart Commits To 100% Transition To Electric Vehicles By 2030
For this initiative, the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm is committing a phased integration of electric vehicles into its entire fleet by 2030
CAIT Protests Against E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart
The trade organization alleges Amazon and Flipkart of unfair trade practices and violation of FDI policy.