5 Things to Know About Amazon India's Incoming Country Head: Samir Kumar

Samir Kumar will face stiff competition from local e-commerce and quick commerce giants with regulatory challenges

By Entrepreneur Staff
Amazon India Will Enable Over 1 Lakh Local Shops And Kiranas To Sell Online This Festive Season

The e-commerce giant will achieve this through its focused initiatives Amazon Easy, I Have Space (IHS), and Amazon Pay Smart Stores

Flipkart Commits To 100% Transition To Electric Vehicles By 2030

For this initiative, the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm is committing a phased integration of electric vehicles into its entire fleet by 2030

CAIT Protests Against E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart

The trade organization alleges Amazon and Flipkart of unfair trade practices and violation of FDI policy.