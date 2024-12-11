With a focus on innovation, clean energy, infrastructure, and rural empowerment, Nitin Gadkari's vision aligns with India's aspirations to become a global economic powerhouse.

From innovative waste management strategies to transformative infrastructure projects, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari's, vision underscores the role of technology and knowledge in shaping a self-reliant India. He delivered an inspiring keynote focused on harnessing innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable practices to propel India's economic growth.

Gadkari highlighted the critical need to convert waste into wealth, a concept he believes is the future of sustainable development. Giving an example, he described India's effort to repurpose massive municipal waste for infrastructure projects. "In Delhi, we have four mountains of municipal waste. Out of this, 80 lakh tons of waste have been used in projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway and other highways across the country. Our idea is to make hydrogen from organic waste by segregating it into petrol, plastic, metals, and glass," the minister said.

This vision extends to recycling materials to create high-quality products, emphasizing the transformative potential of technology in waste management.

Reducing logistics costs

India's logistics costs, currently at 16 per cent, significantly exceed those of China 8 per cent and the US and European countries at 12 per cent. Gadkari announced plans to reduce these costs to single digits within two years. "With my ministry, we have the target to bring logistics costs down to 9 per cent. This will make businesses more economically viable."

He illustrated the impact of infrastructure development on logistics, mentioning key expressways under construction that would drastically cut travel times. These expressways include the Delhi to Dehradun expressway which travellers will be able to cover in two hours, down from nine; Delhi to Jaipur in two hours; Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours and Chennai to Bangalore in two hours as well.

Pioneering clean and affordable mobility

Gadkari unveiled a personal example of India's strides in green mobility; his 100 per cent bio-ethanol-powered Toyota Innova, which he described as a global first. "This vehicle has zero pollution and generates electricity for power. With bioethanol, the cost comes down to an equivalent of INR 25 per liter of petrol, offering substantial savings."

Such innovations represent a push towards cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free solutions that align with India's commitment to reducing its INR 22 lakh crore import bill for fossil fuels.

Empowering rural and tribal India

A significant portion of Gadkari's address centered on empowering India's rural, tribal, and agricultural communities through entrepreneurship. He encouraged Amazon to focus on these regions, "There is immense talent in rural, tribal, and agricultural India. Their startups and innovations in handloom, handicrafts, and technology need global exposure."

By integrating these products into global supply chains, platforms like Amazon can help India reduce imports and increase exports, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The road ahead

Gadkari commended Amazon India for its efforts to support small businesses, particularly in socially and economically disadvantaged regions. "Your initiative is giving a market to young, talented startups. The export from Indian markets through Amazon is increasing, and this is a remarkable contribution," he lauded.

The minister also pledged continued government support to create a more business-friendly environment, highlighting initiatives like waterways development to further reduce logistics costs.

Gadkari's address was both a call to action and a roadmap for India's sustainable and inclusive growth. With a focus on innovation, clean energy, infrastructure, and rural empowerment, his vision aligns with India's aspirations to become a global economic powerhouse.

The minister concluded, "Without trade, business and industry, we cannot create employment and without employment, we cannot eradicate poverty. Together, we can achieve this goal."

Nitin Gadkari was speaking at the Amazon India Smbhav Summit 2024 in Delhi.