In a move to bolster its digital infrastructure, Amazon India has acquired a 38.18-acre land parcel in Palava, near Mumbai, from real estate company, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) for over INR 450 crore. The acquisition aims to pave the way for the development of a hyperscale data centre, reflecting Amazon's growing commitment to India's digital transformation, as per a report by ET.

The deal, facilitated through Amazon's subsidiary, Amazon Data Services India, includes access to a sanctioned floor space index (FSI) of approximately 4.16 million square feet, ensuring extensive development potential. So far, Amazon has paid INR 396 crore, with the remaining INR 54 crore to be disbursed after meeting specific conditions. Additionally, the company incurred a INR 27 crore stamp duty fee during the transaction's registration on November 12, as per documents sourced by Propstack, a realty analytics firm.

This isn't Amazon's first major investment in Indian data centre infrastructure. Last year, the company secured a four-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Powai suburb from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) through an 18-year lease, committing to INR 562 crore in rental payments. Shortly after, it inked another agreement with L&T to lease an adjacent 5.5-acre plot for INR 921 crore over 21.5 years. Together, these transactions added up to nearly INR 1,500 crore in rental commitments for a combined 9.5-acre data centre hub.

In 2022, Amazon further strengthened its foothold by acquiring a 54-acre land parcel in Thane for INR 1,870 crore, marking one of the largest outright land deals of the year. The company also leased a commercial tower spanning 451,000 square feet in Thane under a 15-year agreement for another data centre.

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) spokesperson, in response to ET's query, highlighted the company's ongoing investments in India's digital and AI transformation, stating plans to invest $12.7 billion (INR 1,05,000 crore) in cloud infrastructure by 2030.

The surge in data centre investments aligns with India's rapid digitisation across sectors like gaming, payments, and emerging technologies such as the metaverse. Global tech leaders, including Google and Microsoft, are also expanding their data centre operations in the country, attracted by its burgeoning digital ecosystem.