Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund
Big Wins for Startups: Key Funding Highlights (Nov 30–Dec 6)
The first week of December saw the funding activity across a variety of sectors, showcasing the resilience and innovation of Indian startups. Here's a detailed roundup of the most notable deals from this period:
Orange Health Labs Secures USD 12 Mn Funding Led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to accelerate product expansion, bolster team growth, and foster innovation in diagnostics.
Axio Bags USD 20 Mn from Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to Scale Lending and Finance Solutions
The Bengaluru-based brand aims to deploy the raised funds to expand its lending operations, checkout finance options, and credit products.
Portl, Freshleaf, and Fix My Curls Raise Growth Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced growth-stage funding rounds.