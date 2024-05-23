Here are the Indian startups that announced growth-stage funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital Fitness and Wellness Technology Startup Portl Raises USD 3 Mn Led by Bharat Innovation Fund

A Digital Fitness and Wellness Technology startup Portl has announced the closing of a USD 3 million funding round led by Bharat Innovation Fund. This round also saw participation from existing investor Kalaari Capital and new investor T-Hub Foundation.

The fresh funding infusion is expected to hasten Portl's product development, market expansion, and enhancement of its cutting-edge AI systems.

Indraneel Gupta, Founder and CEO of Portl, said, "This latest funding round validates our vision and commitment to making health and fitness accessible to everyone, no matter where they are. By integrating advanced AI and innovative hardware, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals seamlessly and effectively, delivering personalised experiences at scale and afford people the opportunity to adopt healthier lifestyles with ease."

Founded in March 2021 by Indraneel Gupta, Vishal Chandapeta and Armaan Kandhari, Portl leverages cutting-edge AI and personalization technology to deliver accessible, highly-tailored fitness experiences directly into users' homes.

The Hyderabad-based startup's flagship offering, the Portl Studio, incorporates a Smart Mirror equipped with a 43-inch 4K display, bio-sensors, HD cameras, and edge-AI processing. This cutting-edge technology delivers real-time feedback on users' form, monitors health metrics, and integrates with telemedicine, providing a holistic wellness experience.

Ashwin Raguraman, Founding Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund, said, "Portl's advanced AI technology provides form feedback across a variety of personalised fitness regimes, including Yoga, HIIT, Dance etc. We are excited to be a part of Portl's mission to bring the convenience of high quality trainers, and a variety of training routines into people's homes, and hotel rooms."

Vamshi Reddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital, added, "We are delighted to announce our involvement in Portl's transformative journey, as they harness the power of AI and strength products to enhance their offerings."

Tea Brand Freshleaf Raises INR 1 Cr Led by Inflection Point Ventures

Premium tea brand Freshleaf has raised INR 1 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The money received will be used to improve research and development for new items, boost production capacity, and broaden marketing initiatives.

Balkirat Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Freshleaf, said, "Our partnership with IPV is a clear sign of what we can achieve together. We're setting out to reimagine how tea is enjoyed, making every sip a blend of tradition and innovation."

Launched in 2022 by Balkirat Singh and Muneet Arora, Freshleaf aims to provide high-quality tea at a reasonable price, starting at INR 130. Since its launch, it has established a significant offline presence, having grown to over 550 stores in 40 Indian cities.

The Ludhiana-based brand is now venturing into modern retail and quick commerce while extending its reach into the UAE market, aiming to enhance accessibility and market presence.

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures, added, "Freshleaf aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting innovative businesses that prioritise quality and health. Freshleaf's unique approach to crafting premium teas combined with health benefits presents an exciting opportunity for us to contribute to a startup that is set to redefine the tea industry."

Haircare Brand Fix My Curls Secures Seed Funding led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund

Fix My Curls, a curly and wavy hair-focused haircare brand, announced that it has secured a seed funding round led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund.

DSG Consumer Partners and India Quotient are among the other investors in this round.

This latest round of funding is intended to help Fix My Curls' efforts in accelerating new product development, advancing innovations in hair care, and enhancing leadership and branding initiatives. Additionally, it aims to reach more customers searching for efficient solutions for their textured hair in Tier II cities around India.

Abhijeet Muzumdar, VP Corporate Development, Amazon, and Head of Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, said, "Our vision with the USD 250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund is to empower the next generation of innovative startups led by strong founders."

Founded in 2019 by Anshita Mehrotra, Fix My Curls is an innovator in hair care products, dedicated to providing high-quality solutions for all textured hair, whether that be curly, wavy, or coily.

The Gurugram-based brand also offers an array of products, such as shampoos, conditioners, styling products like curling creams and gels, and satin accessories, for all the pre- and post-wash day needs.

The brand has grown since its launch on a number of platforms, such as its website, Amazon.in, Nykaa, and BlinkIt. With a customer base of 1.2 lakh individuals, the platform claims that it has also entered the global arena, with products distributed to a total of 11 countries, including Germany, Romania, and Malaysia, among others.

Anshita Mehrotra, the founder of Fix My Curls, added, "Through the strands of innovation and the power of inclusivity, Fix My Curls is not just redefining haircare, but with time, it has become a symbol of representation and acceptance in the Indian beauty landscape."