Anand Mahindra

News and Trends

Anand Mahindra Throws An Open Competition For His Followers; Know More

The 66-year-old business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group asked his Twitter followers to rename the tech hub of India

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Launching Scorpio To Building A INR1 Trillion Brand: Mapping The Journey Of Anand Mahindra

After about 40 years of hard work and efforts behind the family business, Anand announced his plans to step down as chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra

News and Trends

#Throwback Thursday: Here's What Indian Business Stalwarts Are Telling us About their Past

Business luminaries such as Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and others are using social media to connect with millions of people who look up to them for inspiration

News and Trends

Monday Musings: Tim Cook Remembers Steve Jobs on Birth Anniversary & India Shines Big at Oscars

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

News and Trends

PUBG's India Connection & Amazon Pay India Acquires Tapzo: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

News and Trends

Bitcoin Creator to Spill Secrets & Jawa Races Back to Indian Roads: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

News and Trends

Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car

Striking a chord, the tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 1,000 likes, 124 retweets and a flood of replies from Indians sharing the suggestions from Sanskrit to Haryanvi words.

News and Trends

4 Things to Know Today. Arvind Subramanian is Off to the US, Google & WhatsApp Are at War

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

News and Trends

Thinking of Buying an Electric Car? Indian Government has an Offer You Can't Refuse

One of the biggest advantages of going the electric vehicle way is that you will make some great savings and contribute to a better environment

News and Trends

India's First Home-grown Social Media Platform Will Be Ready Very Soon. Thanks to Facebook!

The invitation was so tempting that even the Chief Digital Officer of Mahindra Group Jaspreet Bindra also pitched his startup idea to his boss, Anand Mahindra on his tweet