AI-Powered Laser Weeding Startup Harvested Robotics Raises INR 5 Cr in Seed Round

By Entrepreneur Staff

AI-driven laser weeding startup Harvested Robotics has secured INR 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Arali Ventures, with participation from Anand Mahindra and Chakradhar Gade.

This funding will drive product development, team expansion, and pilot programs.

Founded in 2023 by Rahul Arepaka and George Mathew, the Hyderabad-based company offers a sustainable, chemical-free alternative to traditional weed control. Its AI-powered laser weeder attaches to tractors, utilising cameras and AI models to detect weeds and robotic actuators to eliminate them with high-power lasers. This reduces farming costs, boosts yields, and promotes organic farming.

Before this round, the startup raised USD 21.8K across two rounds, including a USD 12K grant from Kerala Startup Mission in June 2024.

Harvested Robotics' adaptable software and robotic hardware ensure precise weed removal without harming crops, making it an affordable, labor-efficient solution for farmers. By eliminating manual labor and herbicide dependency, the startup is set to transform modern agriculture with AI and robotics.
