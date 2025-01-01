Ati Motors

News and Trends

Weekly Recap: This Week's Best Startup Funding Successes (Jan 18–24)

Here is a roundup of the most notable funding deals of the week, highlighting six startups making waves across various sectors.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Ati Motors Secures USD 20 Mn Series B Funding to Revolutionise Industrial Automation

Ati Motors has recently expanded its operations to Mexico, enhanced its presence in the US, India, and Southeast Asia, and is now growing its North American headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

News and Trends

HDFC AMC's Select AIF Fund Backs Athera Venture Partners' INR 900 Cr Fund IV

Athera, formerly Inventus India, will use this fund to invest in tech-focused startups in the consumer internet, enterprise software, AI, and other emerging technologies.

Technology

Indian Elon Musk! And He's Just 16!

What do you make of a 14-year-old who has made the prototype of an autonomous electric vehicle alongside his co-founders who are 3-4 times his age?