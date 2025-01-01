Ati Motors
Weekly Recap: This Week's Best Startup Funding Successes (Jan 18–24)
Here is a roundup of the most notable funding deals of the week, highlighting six startups making waves across various sectors.
Ati Motors Secures USD 20 Mn Series B Funding to Revolutionise Industrial Automation
Ati Motors has recently expanded its operations to Mexico, enhanced its presence in the US, India, and Southeast Asia, and is now growing its North American headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.
HDFC AMC's Select AIF Fund Backs Athera Venture Partners' INR 900 Cr Fund IV
Athera, formerly Inventus India, will use this fund to invest in tech-focused startups in the consumer internet, enterprise software, AI, and other emerging technologies.
Indian Elon Musk! And He's Just 16!
What do you make of a 14-year-old who has made the prototype of an autonomous electric vehicle alongside his co-founders who are 3-4 times his age?