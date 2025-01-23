Ati Motors has recently expanded its operations to Mexico, enhanced its presence in the US, India, and Southeast Asia, and is now growing its North American headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ati Motors, a Bengaluru-based pioneer in AI and autonomous robotics, has secured USD 20 million in a Series B funding round led by Walden Catalyst Ventures and NGP Capital.

Other notable participants include True Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners, Athera Venture Partners, and Blume Ventures.

This latest funding brings Ati Motors' total capital raised to over USD 37 million. Previously, the company raised USD 10.85 million in a Series A round in July 2023, led by True Ventures, and USD 3.5 million in a pre-Series A round in 2021, led by Blume Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners, and MFV Partners.

The fresh capital will bolster Ati Motors' efforts to accelerate the development and deployment of its cutting-edge robotic workforce.

The company leverages one of the largest and most diverse factory datasets for autonomous movement to enhance its AI models and industrial autonomy platform. This funding will also support product innovation, strengthen its foothold in North America and the Asia-Pacific region, and solidify its position as a leader in industrial automation.

Ati Motors has recently expanded its operations to Mexico, enhanced its presence in the US, India, and Southeast Asia, and is now growing its North American headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

"This funding will accelerate our ability to leverage our extensive real-world dataset to develop next-generation AI models and further advance our industrial autonomy platform. The rapid growth we're experiencing validates our approach of focusing on manufacturing as a vertical and conceptualizing these robots as purpose-built self-driving vehicles," said Saurabh Chandra, Founder and CEO of Ati Motors.

The company's autonomous mobile robots are designed to optimise productivity in industries such as warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing.

Their flagship product, the Sherpa Tug, features 3D navigation and outdoor capabilities, boasting over 500,000 kilometers of operation across 50+ factories globally.

Ati Motors' robotic solutions, including Tugs, Bin Movers, Pallet Movers, and Lifting Platforms, are deployed across sectors like automotive, appliances, aerospace, and electronics, delivering high uptime and significant productivity gains.

Ati Motors counts Bosch, TVS Motors, CEAT, and Hyundai among its key clients, with 30% of its customer base comprising Fortune 500 companies. Its robots have been deployed in scaled implementations across North America, underscoring its commitment to driving innovation in industrial automation.