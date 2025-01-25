Here is a roundup of the most notable funding deals of the week, highlighting six startups making waves across various sectors.

Ati Motors (Funding: USD 20 Million)

Founded in 2018 by Saurabh Chandra, Bengaluru-based Ati Motors is revolutionising industries with its autonomous mobile robots that enhance productivity in warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing. Their robots are designed to navigate complex environments, automate repetitive tasks, and improve operational efficiency. With operations established in Mexico and a strong presence in Southeast Asia and the US, the company is expanding its North American headquarters in Detroit, MI.

Investors: Walden Catalyst Ventures, NGP Capital, True Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners, Athera Venture Partners, Blume Ventures

Deconstruct (Funding: USD 7.7 Million)

Bengaluru-based Deconstruct, founded by Malini Adapureddy, is winning hearts with its beginner-friendly, science-backed products tailored for India's hot, humid climate. Their offerings include gel-based, mattifying sunscreens and skincare for sensitive skin, catering to the specific needs of Indian consumers.

Investors: L'Oréal's VC fund BOLD, V3 Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, Kalaari Capital, Beenext

VuNet Systems (Funding: USD 6.94 Million)

Launched in 2014 by Ashwin Ramachandran, Bharat Joshi, and Jithesh Kaveetil, Bengaluru-based business journey observability platform VuNet Systems empowers financial institutions to optimise IT operations and customer experiences. Its platform provides solutions like application and infrastructure observability, log analytics, and real-time monitoring. From banking systems to trading platforms, VuNet ensures seamless software operations with its innovative observability tools.

Investors: Pravega Ventures, Kotak Securities, Mela Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Capital, TVS Capital Funds

Medusa Beverages (Funding: USD 6.75 Million)

Founded in 2017 by Avneet Singh, New Delhi-based brand Medusa Beverages specialises in creating high-quality lager beers with bold flavors and striking aesthetics. Known for catering to diverse palates, the brand has established a stronghold in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Medusa's innovative approach to brewing has made it a favorite among beer enthusiasts who value both taste and visual appeal.

Investors: Amal N Parikh, Ashwin Kedia, Ramesh Damani, Nikhil Garg, Crest Opportunities

Snabbit (Funding: USD 5.5 Million)

Started in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, Mumbai-based Snabbit connects households with trained professionals for on-demand home tasks, including cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry, within just 15 minutes. By offering hourly booking options, the platform is simplifying home services for urban households. Currently operational in select Mumbai locations, Snabbit is planning to expand its reach and strengthen its team with the latest funding.

Investors: Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Gaurav Munjal, Niraj Singh

KisanKonnect (Funding: USD 4.5 Million)

Founded in 2020 by Vivek and Nidhi Nirmal, Mumbai-based KisanKonnect is a farmer producer company delivering fresh, hygienic fruits and vegetables sourced from over 500 farms directly to consumers' doorsteps. With an integrated farming system, the brand also offers premium dairy products made from antibiotic-free and hormone-free milk. By connecting farmers to consumers, KisanKonnect ensures fair prices and high-quality produce.

Investors: Mistry Ventures, Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai

These startups exemplify innovation and are driving progress across sectors. From robotics to beer, and skincare to fresh produce, this week's funding activity highlights the diversity and potential of India's startup ecosystem.