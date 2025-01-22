Deconstruct will use the funding to drive product innovation, strengthen sunscreen and serum offerings, dominate the gentle active space, and expand accessibility through quick commerce and retail channels.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand Deconstruct has raised INR 65 crore (USD 7.7 million) in funding from L'Oréal's VC fund BOLD, V3 Ventures, and DSG Consumer Partners, with continued support from existing investors Kalaari Capital and Beenext.

This follows its USD 2 million seed round in August 2022, raised through Kalaari Capital's CXXO program and Beenext.

The newly infused capital will fuel product innovation, strengthen the brand's presence in segments like sunscreens and serums, and reinforce its dominance in the gentle active space. Additionally, Deconstruct plans to enhance accessibility by venturing into quick commerce and retail channels.

Founded by Malini Adapureddy, Deconstruct is recognised for its beginner-friendly skincare designed to suit Indian consumers. Its offerings, such as mattifying gel-based sunscreens, cater to India's hot and humid climate, addressing key consumer pain points in a market traditionally shaped by global trends.

Malini said, "This milestone reflects the trust our consumers and investors have placed in our vision. Over the past year, we've empowered over two crore beginners to embark on their skincare journey, even in remote corners of India. This funding enables us to continue creating highly effective yet gentle products."

Deconstruct claims to have achieved 1,000% growth in FY25, with an annualised net revenue of INR 200 crore. It also reduced losses by 33% to INR 4.9 crore in FY24, while its operating revenue grew 2.3X to INR 15.46 crore.

The brand's success lies in its approach of combining science-backed efficacy with gentle formulations. Products like its gel-based sunscreens set a benchmark in the Indian market by providing tailored solutions for first-time users, reinforcing Deconstruct's commitment to effective, accessible skincare.