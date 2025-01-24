You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

New Delhi-based beer brand Medusa Beverages has raised INR 56 crore in a Series A funding round led by marquee investors Amal N Parikh and Ashwin Kedia, with co-investment from Ramesh Damani, Nikhil Garg, Crest Opportunities, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) from Singapore, the UK, and the UAE.

The capital infusion will drive Medusa's operational scaling and support its ambition to evolve into an umbrella brand by strategically investing in synergistic partnerships across the value chain. The funding will enable the company to strengthen its market presence and continue its trajectory toward becoming a leader in the Indian alco-bev space.

Avneet Singh, Founder and CEO of Medusa Beverages, said, "This investment is a testament to Medusa's growth story and our vision of becoming a dominant player in the Indian alco-bev space. With the support of our investors, we are excited to expand our operations, build a diverse portfolio of brands, and strengthen our presence in key markets. Our focus remains on growth, innovation, and delivering high-quality products to our consumers."

Founded in 2017 by Avneet Singh, Medusa Beverages is known for its high-quality brews and bold flavors.

The brand claims to have established a strong presence in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, it intends to grow its retail network and gain more traction in these areas. Along with areas like Assam, Andhar Pradesh, and Haryana, it will also expand its reach throughout North and Central India by the end of current fiscal year.

Inspired by the mythological Medusa, the company combines distinctive taste profiles with striking aesthetics to create a memorable beer experience, specializing in a variety of Lager beers.