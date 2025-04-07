Today's solopreneurs are building profitable, purpose-driven six — and seven-figure businesses. But this is not a fallback plan — it's an intentional lifestyle choice.

Solopreneurship used to be seen as a fallback, or something you turned to after a layoff, in between jobs or when the corporate 9-5 grind left you burned out. Or perhaps it was a side hustle to supplement your income.

Either way, it was often thought of as a stepping stone to something "bigger" and dismissed as barely profitable.

When I first decided to work with solopreneurs and help them grow their businesses, I was advised not to. I was told, "You're wasting your time," or "They won't be able to pay you."

But here's what I found:

People are intentionally choosing solopreneurship. They are building six-figure businesses — and in some cases, seven — often with little to no outside help.

In fact, according to a 2024 study by Intuit:

-65% of solopreneurs say they make more money working for themselves than they did as employees.

-50% of people who are currently employed say they're interested in starting their own business within the next year.

What is a solopreneur?

A solopreneur is an entrepreneur who runs a business independently, without a co-founder or traditional team. They wear multiple hats — managing strategy, marketing, operations and delivery, often using technology, contractors or automation to scale their impact.

Doing more with less is a solopreneur superpower.

Tech is a large reason why solpreneurs are able to grow and scale like never before. From AI-powered tools that streamline and automate everyday tasks, create presentations and help ideate — to platforms like LinkedIn that make it easier than ever to establish thought leadership, solopreneurs are leveraging tech to do what used to take entire teams.



They are able to move fast and seize unexpected opportunities, or pivot quickly when the market shifts. They can swiftly change direction when clients' needs change or when the original plan no longer makes sense.

Many solopreneurs work from home and launch without the need for outside funding or a massive upfront investment. They're able to scale by offering different products and services — all built around their core expertise. Whether it's one-on-one consulting, group cohorts, memberships, courses or digital products, solopreneurs are creating multiple revenue streams without overextending themselves.

That doesn't mean they're doing everything alone. Today's solopreneurs often have support — virtual assistants, contractors and automated systems that help streamline operations and extend their capacity. They are joining communities and supporting each other along the journey.

For many solopreneurs, the decision comes down to one thing: choice. The desire for greater control has helped propel people to start their own businesses. Do you want to take the afternoon off for lunch with a friend, spend the day at a conference or head to the beach? You can. As a solopreneur, your schedule is yours to shape. You're accountable to yourself. The work still needs to get done, and sometimes that means working late into the night, so you could take the day, but that's the point: you get to choose.

10 tips to help you grow a sustainable solopreneur business

Leverage AI and automation — Streamline repetitive tasks, content creation, customer service, and workflows so you can focus on what really moves the needle. By integrating these technologies into your daily operations, you free up valuable time and resources to concentrate on strategic initiatives that drive growth. Find someone who's been there before you — A mentor, advisor or coach can shorten your learning curve, offer clarity, and help you avoid common pitfalls. Engaging with someone who has navigated similar challenges provides valuable insights and guidance that can significantly enhance your decision-making process. Find the who, not the how — Outsource what doesn't require your unique genius, so you can focus on high-impact work. (That said, knowing how something works before hiring the who can save you time and money.) Get clear on your niche — The more specific your offer and audience, the easier it is to stand out and attract the right clients. Defining your niche helps you tailor your messaging and marketing strategies, making it easier to connect with those who truly need your expertise Build your personal brand — People do business with those they trust. Creating thought leadership content builds credibility and positions you as the go-to authority in your space. Create multiple revenue streams — Turn your core expertise into courses, memberships or digital products — then expand into adjacent offers that support and complement what you already do. Network and build relationships — Genuine connections often lead to the best referrals, collaborations, and long-term growth. Investing time in building relationships can open up new opportunities that you may not have anticipated, ultimately enhancing your business's success. Learn to read your financials — Many solopreneurs start with a skill, but running a business requires knowing your numbers. Prioritize profit, understand your expenses, and make informed decisions. Use data to drive decisions — Track what's working. The gut instinct is great, but an informed instinct is better. Don't get stuck in perfectionism — Done is better than perfect. Get it out there, test, adjust and improve as you go.

When you choose to build a solo business, you're intentionally creating something that aligns with both your lifestyle and financial goals. Today, solopreneurs are earning six figures as solo operators, but remember, there's no shortcut to "overnight success."

Like any business, being a solopreneur takes work and dedication, but the opportunities are endless, and you are in control.